The Masked Rider has been an iconic image for Texas Tech for decades. A less widely recognized aspect of that image is the horse the Masked Rider travels on.
Fearless Champion, a large black horse, has been the companion for several Masked Riders since 2013. Sam Jackson, associate professor in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences, coordinates all horse-related activities within the Masked Rider Committee.
Jackson entered the program shortly after the death of the Masked Rider horse Double T in 1994. At this point the Masked Rider and their horse used to run in full gallop across the football field, but at a 1994 game, Double T slid into a wall and died instantly.
“And so, yeah, there were a lot of changes that were implemented to try to provide a safer environment,” Jackson said. “We have a lot less risk for the horse, the rider and also the people in the stadium because there's a lot going on.”
The process of choosing the Masked Rider every year is a rigorous process that relies largely on their chemistry and experience with horses, Jackson said. Riders must be consistent and know a significant amount about Tech as well.
“And so that’s the most important thing, and then after they begin to ride the horse and learn about the horse and he learns about them, then they establish this bond, but it’s the fact that they’re an accomplished rider that allows them to pretty seamlessly, you know, communicate with that horse in a pretty short period of time,” Jackson said.
Ashley Adams, the current Masked Rider, said she first met Fearless around 2016. Adams was roommates with Desireé Snider, the now-wife of Charlie Snider, the Masked Rider at the time.
Adams said she would go with the couple to feed Fearless over winter break, and in the following years, she attended to Fearless while helping the Masked Riders.
“His personality, like honestly, he is the funnest horse to be around, he’s the sweetest horse, he’s the kindest horse,” Adams said. “It sounds cheesy to say, but just him, like, there’s something, there’s something about him, when you go to an appearance, and kids come running up to him and they’ll hug him goodbye, and, I mean, just how kind and gentle he is and just how amazing he is at his job.”
Adams said an important aspect of the job that goes unnoticed by the inexperienced public is that the Masked Rider is responsible for every aspect of Fearless’ care, from feeding to grooming to health, though she has a team of assistants on the Masked Rider committee who help her with these things.
“I’m in charge of his — feeding him, of his daily care, of water and cleaning stalls, exercising him, getting him to and from appearances, so there are some days where I leave my house at five o’clock in the morning and don’t get back home till nine o’clock at night and I’m with him the whole day, and so, not a lot of people realize that he, he is my responsibility,” Adams said.
Despite the early mornings and long hours, Adams said the best part of being the Masked Rider is going to appearances across campus and Lubbock where people get to meet Fearless. Adams and Fearless visit everything from elementary schools to alumni events.
“It means a little more when they (children) see you driving down the road, because then the kids will be like, ‘Oh, I’ve met that horse, he came to my elementary school,’ and it’s, it’s so cool — and I’m talking like, if you run into this different, like, the same people at different events, like, they’ll say, ‘Oh, you came to my elementary or my church or my fall festival’ or ‘We met you at baseball or we watched your run at football,’ it’s just amazing to see those kids being able to remember when riders came, like, years ago.”
Adams said the Masked Rider experience goes by faster than one might expect. To the next Masked Rider, she said not to take it for granted.
“Welcome to the most amazing job. You get to have the most amazing year, for the most amazing university with, with a horse that is worth his weight in gold,” Adams said.
