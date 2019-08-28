Every football game, the Masked Rider emerges and runs across the Jones AT&T stadium to the music of the Goin’ Band. However, last fall, Fearless Champion was injured and unable to complete his runs during the Fall 2018 football season.
Sam Jackson, professor and supervisor of the Masked Rider program, said Fearless Champion’s injury was not severe but did prohibit him from his biggest event of the year.
“He had an injury and then he was a little slower coming around than we thought it would be,” he said. “Potentially we thought he might be back for a game last year but the other horse was working so well we didn’t want to push it.”
The other horse, Cody, stepped in for Fearless Champion during his injury duration, he said.
“This spring has just been a matter of, spring and summer, of you know basically rehabbing him like you would an athlete and just taking him slow, not over stressing anything, so we work him up to the point where he is one hundred percent,” Jackson said.
Fearless’ injury occurred while he was walking on campus, Jackson said. The injury affected his hind leg, and while minor, it kept him from the job he loves most.
“He just slipped and fell on campus,” he said. “He was just walking along and slipped off of a curb.”
Because of the injury, Jackson said the team is taking cautionary action against any more potential injuries.
“We’ve pushed him hard this summer, you know that doesn’t mean he can’t injure himself in some other way,” he said. “We don’t anticipate him injuring anything different.”
The recovery process for Fearless is similar to that of any athlete, he said.
“It’s the same process with equine athletes as it is a human,” he said. “You know we warm him up, we exercise him, do strength and all that stuff, and so we’re doing everything that we think we can to limit those injuries.”
Stephanie Rhode, director of the spirit program, said Fearless missed six games last year, but still made 340 appearances with the Masked Rider during the year.
“He was out,” she said. “We had to get a backup horse and thankfully (Fearless) was better in the spring. Last year he was still making all the appearances, the only thing we used Cody for last year was the (football) run.”
Taking Fearless out of football season proved as a loss for the season because that job is what he is most known for, she said.
“He’s a horse that seems really destined for this job,” she said. “He’s really good with a lot of people around him, he’s good with kids, he’s good with little kids, he’s just, he’s a very calm horse.”
When the horse picks up on his cues right before the run starts, Rhode said he gets excited and focused.
“It’s still just so exciting,” she said. “You know even when pom and cheer practice and I’ll hear the intro music for the Masked Rider, my heart still beats a little faster because it’s such a dynamic moment.”
Emily Brodbeck, a Wildlife, Aquatic, and Wildland Science and Management graduate student from Lubbock and the current Masked Rider, said she rode Fearless two hours every day the week before the first game.
“I ride every day,” she said. “Getting ready for football we ride a couple hours a day, every day up until the game.”
No other program like the Masked Rider exists, she said, so it is important to have him ready and healthy.
“He’s getting back into shape and making sure that he’s healthy and ready to go, and just making sure that he is in the best shape possible,” Brodbeck said.
As football season approaches, Fearless displays his eagerness to get back on the field to complete his job, she said.
“A different part of him is coming out right now, and its really cool to see,” she said.
