Texas Tech students are presented with multiple opportunities to get involved with student organizations on campus, and through the years, Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) has grown into a popular outlet for students seeking companionship, entertainment and more.
Garret Wahl, a second-year business marketing major, has been a member of the fraternity Sigma Nu’s Zeta Pi chapter since last fall.
“Joining a fraternity is a great way to boost your social life, academic career and network connections,” Wahl said. “You get a second family away from home with a group of awesome guys that share your same interests and help you out.”
The outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 had lasting effects throughout the year. Repeated lockdowns and distancing mandates lead to the alterations of many student-involvement related events, such as the recruitment process for fraternity and sorority chapters at Tech, commonly known as Rush.
Humberto Reyes, a second-year engineering major from Houston, said COVID-19 was the largest reason he decided to skip last year’s FSL recruitment and wait until this fall instead.
“Missing out on prom and having a distant graduation was the worst way to end high school and I knew that most social events were going to be limited my first year,” Reyes said. “So I waited a year, focused on schoolwork and studying, and now it seems like everything is back to normal.”
Students looking to join one of the many chapters at Tech must do so by first deciding which of the four councils they are interested in: the Interfraternity Council (IFC), Panhellenic Council (PH), Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC).
In a typical year, the majority of men students who pursue an organization through IFC do so during the beginning of the fall semester so that they can participate in a week-long Formal Recruitment process.
IFC organizes an Informal Recruitment Process in the beginning of the spring semester for students looking to join an organization in the latter half of the school year.
Despite its smaller and less structured nature, IFC implemented the Informal Recruitment process in the Fall 2020 semester to best follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Wahl, the Sigma Nu member who participated in the Informal Recruitment Process last fall, expressed his opinion on the differences he experienced compared to this year’s formal recruitment process.
“Informal Rush had some nice benefits, like the fact we didn't spend two whole days walking around Greek Circle in the Lubbock heat,” Wahl said. “But seeing formal Rush for the first time this year made me wish it was something I could have been a part of. “
Women hoping to join a sorority at Tech could find one through the PH Fall Formal Recruitment Process. IFC and PH have implemented similar recruitment processes that include potential new members formally meeting each sorority, except PH does not offer any recruitment processes in the spring.
Because of this, PH decided to conduct it’s entire Fall 2020 recruitment process online through teleconferencing rather than any official in person events to avoid any COVID-19 breakouts.
Morgan Reindhart, a second-year public relations major from Austin, said she was interested in rushing last fall but decided against it.
“With a pandemic going on I honestly felt it was smartest to avoid large gatherings at all costs,” Reinhardt said. “I know last year’s Rush was mostly on Zoom but I still felt it’d be best to wait until student life was back to normal.”
The remaining of the two councils involve cultural fraternities and sororities, with the NPHC consisting of historically African American fraternities and sororities while the MGC governs multicultural organizations that encourage all ethnic backgrounds.
Both the NPHC and MGC use a recruitment process known as Membership Intake, which involves organizations hosting tabling events, community service events, and other programs potential new members are encouraged to engage with the current chapters members.
With the informal nature of Membership Intake, the NPHC and MGC didn't need to make changes to the structures of their recruitment processes as severely as IFC and PH. While both councils continued normal recruitment operations without making significant structural changes, they still encouraged social distancing and mask usage.
Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a multitude of alterations and cancellations to the FSL recruitment process in Fall 2020. As chapters at Tech look to adjust to life following a pandemic, they have an influx of potential new members eager to get involved with campus life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.