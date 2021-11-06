Recently on the Texas Tech campus, there have been a rising number of sexual assault cases. Students are notified about these cases through ‘TechAlert.’
Ashley Rose Marino, program manager for the Center of Communications, Marketing and Design, said there is a phenomenon documented across college campuses called “the red zone.”
“We call it the red zone on college campuses, and it's the first couple of months every academic year when students first get to campus, there is a rise in sexual assault cases,” Marino said. “So this is a phenomenon that's been documented across the country.”
Shelbie Rhodes, a fourth-year journalism student from Little Elm, said she feels the more sexual assault is talked about, the more normal it becomes.
Rhodes said she was sexually assaulted the summer following her first year of college, and she has learned to show people that she became more from it.
“I never think that you should take away someone's voice, whether it's a male or a female,” Rhodes said. “And that's like that certain scenario you take not only their voice away, you take their mental health and when you (are) right they're taking away their physical health, like, when that happens.”
Leslie C. Sotomayor, visiting assistant professor in women’s and gender studies, said college campuses are certain breeding grounds for sexual assault to be exacerbated.
“I mean, I think we live in a very violent society,” Sotomayor said. “You know, we get some of the questions that come to mind as, you know, who are the perpetrators in these, you know, looking would be one of the questions I would have, right? What and how is anything being done to follow up with the individuals or groups who are committing these crimes?”
In the Lubbock community and on the Tech campus, there are resources for people who have been sexually assaulted.
Kristin Murray, the executive director at Voice of Hope, said the mission of Voice of Hope rape crisis offers help, hope and healing to all persons impacted by sexual violence through advocacy, awareness and collaboration in Lubbock and the surrounding communities.
“It is getting a little more attention on campus right now because of those alerts that have gone out,” Murray said. “We've actually talked to Title IX and Texas Tech police about some of those different instances. And so we just want to make sure that people know that there are resources here to help them and they can call us anytime day or night.”
Marino said it is important for those who have been sexually assaulted to know they are not alone.
On campus, Marino said students should go to Title IX when they have experienced sexual assault.
“If you do need leniency on like, deadlines in your classes, and if you need to take some time off, and that sort of thing, going to Title IX and then just not necessarily reporting but, like, opening, like, that incident report that opens up so many other campus support resources that can help you throughout this process,” Marino said. “There are people at this university that care and will do everything in their power to make sure that you can be as successful you can be and as loved as you can be.”
Rhodes said her best advice to those who have experienced sexual assault would be to take it slow and take advantage of the resources that are there.
“It's not something that you can get through within a day. It's something that like you will have bad days you will have better days and then you will have good days,” Rhodes said. “I mean for me, I didn't go straight to my parents. I didn't even go straight to my friends, like, I held that in and that's probably what hurt me so much but again, I was freaked out, embarrassed. As soon as I opened up to a therapist, I let everything out, and just that one session made me feel so much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.