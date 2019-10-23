Walking past every entrance to the interior of the Texas Tech campus, one sees an entry station. Students, faculty and others with the correct permits can pass through them, while others are instructed to stop and turn around. These stations and the people inside them play a role in student safety.
Lance Rampy, event parking and guest relations manager for Transportation and Parking Services, discussed the responsibilities of those running the stations.
“Their main function is making sure that traffic runs smoothly but is also cut a little bit short,” he said. “Making sure our pedestrian-heavy campus is safe.”
Safety and security are the main focus of the entry stations, Rampy said. The ability to limit traffic on the Tech campus provides a safer environment for students.
In addition to their role in keeping students safe, Rampy said the entry stations and employees serve as a first impression to those visiting the Tech campus.
“Also, it’s a representation of the university,” he said. “The first people, first connection that any visitor meets and sets the stage for the rest of the university.”
However, some students may see these stations as an inconvenience.
Rampy said he feels this is due to a misunderstanding between students and Transportation and Parking services. Students do not grasp the stations’ employees are there to protect students and make sure everyone on campus has an enjoyable experience.
“I can’t look into the minds of students,” he said. “But I can think it is more of a misconception of what our job is and why we are there.”
JoAnn Perez, senior attendant, has been one of the attendants to work at these stations for the longest. The exposure to people is what she loved most about this job, she said.
“I just love seeing all kinds of people,” she said. “Meeting people every day. Just interacting with students too.”
Although she loves interacting with the students, they also proved to be the biggest challenge in this job, she said. There is a misconception of what she is there to do which she witnesses first-hand every day.
Perez is not mean, she said, and she does not want to be perceived that way, but that is exactly how students perceive the attendants.
“They feel as if we are mean,” she said. “Stopping them, telling them to turn around. We have a lot of them that just go through.”
Students driving through the check points has proven one of the dangers of the job, Perez said. She has seen multiple students almost get hit, as well as a student on a bike actually get hit by another student speeding past the attendants.
To prevent these kinds of accidents from happening, she said she tells the students to stop. This is not always an efficient method, but it is all those in the entry stations can really do. To step out into the street can be a major risk for attendants that is better off avoided, she said.
“Our safety is a concern too,” she said. “[We] take care of ourselves.”
Perez said students need to understand these stations are here for their safety, not as an inconvenience.
“I’m not trying to be mean to them,” she said. “That’s just my job I have to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.