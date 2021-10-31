The English Newsom Cellars, a local winery, hosted a witch-themed tour starting in the winery’s vineyard and ending in its cellars.
Food trucks, live music, fire pits and wine made up Saturday night at the English Newsom Cellars. The main event of the evening was the haunted cellar tour.
“The theme is witches, so the story that goes along with the tour is that everyone that's going on the tour has trespassed on to like, a witch’s coven,” said Mariah Deardorff, the tasting room and wine club manager from Lubbock. “So, if you make it out, then you survive.”
While waiting for the next tour, guests were entertained with live music from local artists, a market featuring local vendors, food trucks, wine and more.
Though he said he gets scared the quickest out of him and his wife, Charles Wheeler, a Lubbock local, said he was looking forward to the haunted tour.
“It’s time to have a party and be festive and enjoy and — our friend suggested (the haunted cellars) and we enjoy the winery out here and like to support the wine business out here and have fun,” Wheeler said.
Kristina Cross from Rockwall and Jorge Granados from Euless said they were the loudest ones within their group, as they did not know what to expect from the tour.
As a result of the haunted tours, Cross said she squeezed Granados’ fingers so tightly they probably lost circulation.
“We were at the back (of the group). We did not choose to be at the back,” Cross said. “But, yes, we did a lot of screaming, there were people coming up behind us all the time and lots of chainsaw noises behind us, the strobe lights.”
The English Newsom Cellars paid much attention to detail when it came to decorations, Granados said, as the main building, vineyard and haunted cellars were covered in spooky decorations.
With the wine getting people going and the anticipation of waiting in the dark vineyard, Granados said the suspense began to build.
“You know it’s fake, but it still kind of like gets you,” Granados said. “I think they did the setting really, really well to where it’s dark, they have flashing lights.”
When the cellars are not haunted, the English Newsom Cellars hosts a variety of events almost every weekend.
They always have some sort of food in the afternoon, Cross said, as well as live music on the patio, she said, making it a fun place to just hang out.
“People come a lot on Saturday evenings or late afternoon, evenings because we have live music out on the patio,” Angie Alspaugh, the compliance manager, said. “So, it's just a very, I mean, you know, you never know what's going on out here because we always have a bunch of stuff going on.”
During the pandemic, Deardorff said the cellars' staff had to get creative with their events, leading to the invention of events such as the wine and food market, Wine Down Wednesdays and the Peach Festival.
The Peach Festival was one of the biggest events and began so the English Newsom Cellars staff could highlight their local grower, who also grows peaches and owns an orchard.
“(The pandemic) forced us to lock arms with the people next to us like, just you know, knuckle down, and get through it because (it) wasn't an option to not get through it,” Deardorff said.
The English Newsom Cellars hosts brunches, wine tastings, women’s wellness events and more during non-haunted hours.
With the English Newsom Cellars being a local business itself and the cellars being a hub for local vendors to gather, Wheeler said this is a good place to support local businesses.
“We are winning a lot of awards nationally, and so in New York, and San Francisco and Texas, and so we are very proud of the wine that we're making,” Alspaugh said. “So, people need to come out and taste what Texas is like.”
