On Thursday the College of Media and Communication, in collaboration with the Honors college held an event with the Kyiv Posts editor in chief Bohdan Nahaylo.
Nahaylo answered questions from audience members and from faculty and staff members that put the event together.
“Obviously with the war in Ukraine, there has been a major role that journalists play in providing accurate information to audiences worldwide,” Miglena Sternadori, an associate professor in the college of media and communication and planner of the event, said. “And so, we were just talking within the department about what we can do to bring our students either a guest speaker from a Ukrainian journalism school or possibly a journalism professional, and so being a former journalist myself, I just reached out to people, and we were incredibly lucky to get Bohdan Nahaylo, because he's a walking piece of history, he has so much experience.”
Sternadori said although Nahaylo mainly touched on his experience as a journalist during war times, the conversation and discussion was open to students and attendees of different backgrounds and fields.
Nahaylo gave insight into the Russian, Ukranian war and the particular effects that it has had on his job as a journalist as well as the results of the war on the field of journalism and media in addition to the Ukranian community as a whole.
“I think, you know, one thing that he probably will mention is that when you are doing journalism in the middle of war, you have to rely a lot on citizen journalists,” Sternadori said. “What we tend to think about when we think of journalism is day-to-day hard news reporting, where you write or produce short pieces for air, or print or online.”
The event in total, Sternadori said, took a few weeks to put together in collaboration with the Honors college.
Moving forward Sternadori said she hopes to have more Ukranian speakers to hold events with and inform more of the Tech community about the current socio-political climate of the world.
“Even though I don't want to be like a journalist or write in a newspaper, I do write,” fourth-year creative media industries major from Waco, TaQuara Weaver, said. “And so I think reaching out to other perspectives is interesting, and also adds more depth into whatever you're writing, and so I think this will definitely help especially you having someone that's there.”
Weaver said she heard about Thursday’s event from an email that urged her to come and hear a different perspective on journalism and media.
Above all, Weaver said she was looking forward to seeing the juxtaposition of journalism between Ukraine especially during wartime and what she was used to with American Journalism.
“The Honors College is proud to help co-sponsor this event, so we bought the cookies that are made from a local Ukrainian Baker. So, we're happy that we got to support a small business like that.” Zachary Rocha, senior multimedia journalist of the Honors college, said.
Rocha said he is proud to have been able to experience a presentation from someone who has worked the entirety of his life to fulfill a journalistic necessity for his country.
Nahaylos presentation, Rocha said, proves that there is so much more opportunity and depth to journalism as a career than some people may realize and that especially during wartime, Nahaylos experience is exemplary of that.
“I think his resilience really made me hopeful in terms of how the whole conflict is going,” Rocha said. “And hearing the questions from the attendees today made me hopeful about the students, and the culture here at Tech and making sure that we're caring for each other internationally, as well as those around us.”
