Risk Intervention and Safety Education and the Student Activities Board hosted the Drunk Goggles Lawn Games event on Oct. 20 at the Student Union Building Red Raider Plaza.
This is one of several events hosted at Texas Tech as part of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. Amy McPherson, peer educator for RISE and graduate student from Austin, said the lawn games serve to educate students on the dangers of drunk driving and the effects of alcohol on the body.
“So we have this little obstacle course, you can try it if you want, you put on your drunk goggles that we have that stimulates what it’s like to be drunk, so you go through that and that’s how everything works,” McPherson said.
In addition to the obstacle course, attendees could play a beer pong-like game — minus the beer — to win prizes like drink koozies, notebooks, pins and more.
Katelyn Lilley, a fourth-year honors science and humanities student from Alpine, Texas, said through games like these, RISE seeks to educate students on safe drinking in a non-judgmental way.
“And so the drunk goggles are just kind of a fun way to connect with students, I think it kind of takes the edge off and it doesn’t make us seem like we’re lecturing people about alcohol because that’s not what we want to do,” said Lilley, who is also a peer educator for RISE.
Maxine Violan, a second-year pre-nursing student from North Richland Hills, said she came out to the event because she did not go to many events in her first year at Tech because of COVID-19.
There were two types of drunk goggles for students to try, one that simulated heavier intoxication than the other. Violan went through the obstacle course with the more difficult goggles to use.
“I was horrible,” Violan said. “It was embarrassing, like, every time I thought I was right, I was completely wrong, and it was just embarrassing for everyone. I told her (McPherson), I was like, I’m never gonna drink.”
Violan said after completing the course with the drunk goggles, she learned there was no way to properly function while drunk, though people may say they can.
Jose Cortez, a second-year kinesiology student from Lubbock, completed the obstacle course and the jumbo pong game. Cortez said both were easy, except for when he tried on the more difficult goggles.
“(It is important to) make sure people are safe, not just themself and other people, just people like civilians and stuff like that,” Cortez said.
National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week will continue through Friday, Oct. 22. For more information on events at Tech, visit the Student Activities Board website.
