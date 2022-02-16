As the semester continues, spring sports begin, which in Texas means students will attend outdoor games in different types of weather.
In the fall semester, students were seen in different fashion trends at sporting events.
With softball and baseball seasons underway, students are thinking about what they will wear when they attend those games.
Leah Crites, a first-year fashion merchandising student from Dallas, said fashion trends have a greater diversity today than they did five years ago.
“It is constantly expanding, always depending on what is currently trending. The fashion we wear today all come from the current pop culture. The trends start to arise when a celebrity is seen wearing something or an athlete or even an actor in a movie,” Crites said. “It's all based on what is seen on social media. Fashion is such a fun way for someone to have some self expression, from just going to class to even game days.”
Kailee Walters, a fourth-year public relations student from Prosper, said she is minoring in retail management, and after experiencing baseball and softball seasons in previous years she has noticed the fashion trends.
“I think people have always had really cute outfits during games,” Walters said. “Obviously, the weather's always off and on. But definitely like shorts or like the Nike sneakers or people are doing like those tennis skirts and then they're doing like tank tops. Lululemon is really popular and trendy, and Golden Gooses are a big thing. Now girls are wearing that with their athletic wear.”
Often, young women go all out with their outfits on game days, Walters said.
“You also have just the girls that are wearing their fun jeans but the holes and then you know they have sneakers on or their booties and they have all their jerseys representing the players on the team,” Walters said. “I know girls are now, like, you know, going all out with, you know, if they are wearing red lipstick or their pink lipstick or just like fun stuff to match their outfits, and then I would also say people do this, like, Tech skirts that have the Tech emblem on it.”
Natalie Clark, the Hi-Tech Fashion group president, said game days outfits often depend on the weather and the time of the game.
“I say baseball and softball because they usually end up being during the windy season. It's always good to have a little windbreaker on,” Clark, a fourth-year apparel design and manufacturing student from Frisco, said. “Like, what's really trendy is the vintage windbreakers you can get it restored or on eBay or resale.”
Sometimes baseball and softball games fall at midday, so Clark said students wear what they had on when they attended classes.
“It Is very comfy and casual. And I would say the same for basketball too. It's a lot more casual,” Clark said. “Sometimes I like a cute jacket to a basketball game and like to accessorize a little bit, but I'd say baseball's very casual. Football is basically like a fashion show. It's fun to see all the fun outfits people get from boutiques.”
Trends are often developed through people starting to wear something and everyone picking up on it and replicating it, Walters said.
After attending games, Walters said she has seen so many different trends and sees the way they develop.
“So, I've seen a lot of girls who wear the Tech, the Double T, like, tons of jerseys and shirts and you know the crop tops with the leggings and again sneakers always be popular, like, Adidas and Nikes,” Walters said. “You know, the Jordans. That's really what girls have been wearing lately with it.”
Some women are dating players on the baseball team, and Walters said there are cute trends to support the players.
“If you have a player on the team you're dating or talking to you can wear their denim jackets with their names engraved on them or their jerseys or their numbers on your hat or again, your shirt, your jackets, all that fun stuff,” Walters said. “I really just feel like it's getting one trend out there and one follows it and people mix these trends together.”
Crites said some game day fashion trends will never die and are highly suggested because of the sun at game times.
Crites and Clark said they suggest a baseball cap or a pair of sunglasses as an accessory.
“One of the biggest fan fashions for baseball or softball is the classic baseball hat. It is one fashion style that sets apart from other sports like football or basketball,” Crites said. “Baseball hats aren't always just a game day attire, it is also a daily accessory that many people like to wear. So for this upcoming season you can expect the baseball hats to have a high number of people wearing them.”
