On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Texas Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted the 10th annual El Grito Celebration virtually to celebrate the kick off of Hispanic and LantinX heritage month.
The virtual event special guest was Most Rev. Bishop Plácido Rodríguez, C.M.F., bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock and the creator of the EL Grito Celbration. The virtual event also featured students, faculty and staff from Tech by them telling short narratives of the countries that separated from Spain and in doing so, declared their own independence.
President Schovanec was the first faculty member to start the celebration by welcoming everyone and giving a brief history of the celebration at Tech. Bishop Rodríguez spoke about how the fight for justice and freedom bridges 210 years of history, connecting Lubbock to Dolores Hidalgo.
Faculty and students then talk about the countries that separated from Spain and the symbolism of the countries flag and the figure heads of that countries fight for independence. Bishop Rodríguez closed the celebration with the cry of El Grito de Dolores, also know as the cry of independence of Mexico.
"Viva Mexico! Viva Mexico! Viva Mexico!" Bishop Rodríguez said, in closing the celebration.
