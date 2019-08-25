As Texas Tech students begin the Fall semester, the dining options offered on campus continue to grow and change.
Alan Cushman, manager and business developer of Hospitality Services, said there are 22 dining locations run by Hospitality Services across campus.
“They range from everything from all you care to eat, to food courts, to mini-markets, to kiosks, our food truck and national brands, like Chick-fil-A and the full Starbucks in the Honors Hall and the Einstein’s Brothers Bagels and the Quiznos,” he said.
The Quiznos is a particularly unique location because it is staffed mainly by students of the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research facility on campus, Cushman said.
“That’s actually a learning lab partnership that we have with that building, which is really awesome,” he said.
Along with these dining options, Cushman said there are Sam’s Express kiosks around campus, including in the Health Sciences Center, the Law School, the Engineering Key, Media and Communications and the library.
“To have a kiosk that takes, you know, cash, checks, credit cards and dining plans in an academic building where (students) can zip in there, get a quality sandwich and a drink and head to class, it just makes things easier for (students),” he said.
The campus food truck called StrEat will continue to serve their slider menu until they change it around mid-October, Cushman said.
“We’re going to start with our slider menu, which had a lot of different variety, like pulled pork and chicken and burgers and you could mix and match,” he said.
Other new menu items to look for this semester, Cushman said, are international foods, such as curry and Korean tacos. Within the next year, new national brands will be introduced to campus, he said.
The biggest change in campus dining, Cushman said, are the self ordering kiosks at the Market at Stangel/Murdough.
“We’ve never done anything like this on campus,” he said. “We see that this generation is more in tune with self ordering kiosks, and the nice thing is it actually creates more accuracy to orders.”
The kiosk ordering bank, Cushman said, has 13 kiosks which include the full menu for every outlet in The Market. They take dining plans, credit card and one of the kiosks takes cash.
Cushman said the reason for this change was to put the employees who are on the register in the back preparing food. The goal is to make the experience quick and convenient for students in one of the biggest first-year dining locations.
“We will see this component move into other locations and transition across campus,” he said.
Another dining experience found on campus is the Raider Red Meats found in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences building.
Adrian Rodriguez, restaurant and catering coordinator of Raider Red Meats, said the restaurant takes Raider Card as payment. The facility is mostly student run, and he manages a staff of about five or six students.
“I started here 13 years ago as a student, and so when I first started I learned, you know, how to do the restaurant, sales part, and cooking burgers and all that stuff,” he said.
Little by little, Rodriguez said he was put into the catering side of the business. He said he enjoys taking care of big occasions, like weddings and birthdays, to make others’ lives less stressful.
“As far as my students go, I take care of them as much as I can. They are my kids,” he said.
When students move on to better jobs or graduate, he said it is rewarding to have helped them in their career.
“We try to do and teach them as much as we possibly can just to see if they are going to follow what they want or if they are going to change their mind like I did,” he said.
Ben Weatherly, Sales Manager at Raider Red Meats, said the goal of Raider Red Meats is to support Tech students.
“All the proceeds from Raider Red Meats end up going into a scholarship endowment for CASNR students at Texas Tech,” he said.
The students gain experience in the meat industry from hoof to plate, Weatherly said.
“We give our students lots of real world experience in the meat business but also the restaurant and catering, sales and customer service side of things too, so they are getting a really good experience while they are going to school,” he said.
The business operates under the same standards as any other, so students learn about all aspects of the industry.
“We have a farm in New Deal where we raise livestock, and we are fully inspected by the USDA facility here,” he said.
Along with the business, Weatherly also said they sell their products around Lubbock in United Supermarkets as well as online.
“Being able to teach the students something that they can take with them when they leave and just watching them go off and be successful in our industry is pretty rewarding,” he said.
