The Texas Tech Library has been a part of the campus community since the inception of Texas Tech itself. But with the fall of physical formats and the convenience of digital, one may wonder about plans that have been made to keep students coming back to the library.
Students and faculty have always been encouraged to come visit, check out a book or look at various pieces of film for research or recreation at the library. But some students do not choose to check out books anymore.
Seamus Farrell, a junior economics and finance major from Lake Dallas, said he never has checked out a book from the library.
Founded in 1925, the first library was housed in the administration building and contained only about 10,000 books, according to a Texas Tech Today article. Since its inception, the library has gone from only having one small space to having three large collections housed in three separate buildings, two of which are exclusively dedicated to the Library system.
One of those buildings is the Southwest Collections, where the main priority is the preservation and recording of important documents and information that may only be found here at Tech, according to the Southwest Collections website. Digitization is one way the library staff preserves documents.
Robert Weaver, manuscript archivist at Southwest Collections, said microfilm was a method of storing information, which was developed in the 1920s, that consists of putting information on small rolls of film. With proper storage, the film can last more than 100 years.
But using a micro-film machine may not be the most practical.
Elissa Stroman, unit manager at the Southwest Collection, said the library staff spends a lot of their time working to archive formats which may have a shelf life or are inconvenient to use.
“We find there’s worth in this and the things that we’re archiving,” Stroman said.
The Southwest Collections has over 250,000 newspapers digitized alongside dozens of other historical and rare documents, Stroman said. This ensures that documents, which include various recordings of the Lubbock tornado in 1970 and collections of rare books are available to everyone without them having to be handled.
“We digitize what we can, when we can,” she said. “It’s a race against time to digitize all the things, and we will never be able to get it all done.”
But digitizing is not the only priority of the Southwest Collection, as the staff also focus heavily on preservation, Weaver said. The staff stores the newspapers in special folders that prevent the acidity inside the newspaper from destroying itself.
The Southwest Collection staff uses several methods to preserve and protect thousands of important documents ensuring that future generations can view documents both in person and online, Weaver said.
Families will come to view old recordings of their ancestors in order to be able to hear their voice, Weaver said. He said it is important to go back and review the documents in their original format.
“Here at the archive, we’ll always keep the physical material as long as we can,” Weaver said. “These things are one of a kind when they are that old, but digital collections are without question what all of our researches expect now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.