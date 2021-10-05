On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Student Organization Sing competition was hosted at the United Supermarkets Arena. S.O. Sing is an annual event hosted by the Student Activities Board that showcases dancing and singing by Texas Tech’s student organizations.
Verenize Velarde, a second-year biology students from Miami, Florida, said she joined SAB at the start of the semester and helped run her first S.O. Sing this year.
“S.O. Sing is a showcase of the organizations around campus,” Velarde said. “They pair up girls organizations with boys organizations, it's mostly Greek life, and they come together and do a fun performance where they sing, they dance, and they just have a good time and have a great audience supporting their routines.”
Each organization waited in line near the arena’s practice gym and watched others' performances before their own. Ryan Salmon, a second-year landscape architecture student from Lubbock, danced to songs from the movie 'Mamma Mia!' with the Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity and the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
“I think I'm more excited than anything, I mean, it helps me — we're going six (in order of performances), so we kind of have some time to prepare and compose ourselves,” Salmon said. “We're just ready to show everybody what we've been working on.”
Salmon said this was his first time ever performing in front of an audience and he had never before executed a routine stunt pyramid.
“We practiced for like six weeks, and it was really cool meeting our partners for the first time and then kind of doing something that none of us had ever really done before, like flipping people and doing all these baskets and throwing our partners in the air,” he said.
The performers had costumes that fit this year’s homecoming theme, Flashback Films from 2000-2010. There were 'Lilo and Stitch,' 'School of Rock,' and 'Hairspray' themed groups, to name a few.
Kealy Brown, a first-year animal science student from Burleson, performed with Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Nu. The organizations based their routine on the movie 'Friday the 13th' with some additional Halloween inspiration.
“Practices were really fun but also very intense," Brown said. "We definitely practiced for a long amount of time, and I think as a group we did amazingly well, and I'm sure we all had such a great time out there, I know I did."
The pressure was on with each routine because at the end of S.O. Sing, there was a winner.
Delta Gamma and Phi Kappa Psi were the 2021 S.O. Sing winners. The sections of both these organizations cheered in excitement as their fellow brothers and sisters were announced as the winners.
Michelle Han, a third-year biology student from Houston, said she was so excited to watch Delta Gamma win.
“This was such a fun experience and honestly a little shocking that we won," Han said. "I know how much hard work and effort my sisters put into this routine, and I am so glad they were able to be the official winners. It was so fun cheering and yelling for DG and Phi Psi that I almost lost my voice, but it was totally worth it.”
