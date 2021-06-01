Students in the Texas Tech College of Media & Communication have come and gone throughout the years, but they mostly have one thing in common: They have taken Foundations of Media and Communications, MCOM 1300, with Bill Dean.
Dean has been an associate professor of mass communications in the College of Media & Communication for 54 years. He has taught MCOM 1300 for as long as he has been here and has had around 40,000 to 50,000 students filter through his class.
However, his career at Tech began long before he was an associate professor.
“I attended Texas Tech on a baseball scholarship and a journalism scholarship. I ended up majoring in marketing and graduated in 1961,” Dean said.
Dean was involved on campus during his time at Tech. He said he was the student government president in 1961 and involved in his fraternity. After he graduated, he went into the service for six months of active duty with a five- or six-year obligation.
Once his active duty was complete, Dean said he got a job at his alma mater, Lubbock High School, teaching journalism and serving as the director of student publications. He was excited about this opportunity considering he had been involved in the high school’s newspaper and had gone to Tech on a journalism scholarship.
In 1966, Dean said he was contacted by Howard Price, his former principal at Lubbock High, and was offered a job as the director of student activities at the new high school, Coronado. Although the job required a good amount of dedication, Dean said he enjoyed the job.
“When you’re in that kind of a job where you are responsible for the newspaper and the yearbook, you spent a heck of a lot of time at school,” he said. “But, I loved every minute of (the job); it was some of the happiest days I’ve ever had. I had great students. Thoroughly enjoyed the job at Coronado.”
In January of 1967, Dean was contacted by Tech and offered the job of director of student publications. Dean started the position in February of 1967 and was in charge of La Ventana yearbook and The Daily Toreador for 11 years. He also began teaching MCOM 1300.
After that, Dean was offered a position as the executive director of the Texas Tech Ex-Students Association, currently known as the Alumni Association, which he did for 40 years before retiring in 2018. He continued to teach and decided to retire from this position effective June 1, 2021.
Ultimately, Dean said he retired because of how COVID-19 has affected the way classes in the 2020-21 school year were set up.
“This COVID thing has been a pain. They moved me over to the Allen Theater in the (Student Union Building) to teach so they can enroll more students, but it was not a really good situation,” he said. “I could tell by the emails I was getting that they were not listening, they were not paying attention, you know, and I tried my best to accommodate that. But the strain of that plus, you know …(teaching) requires a lot of preparation. It takes a lot of time and effort. But I think just a combination of things.”
The dean of the College of Media & Communication and Dean decided together that Dean only would teach one course in the fall 2021 semester, MCOM 1300. Besides that, Dean said he is going to look for some volunteer opportunities around Lubbock to get involved with.
Some things Dean said he is looking forward to post-retirement are not having to deal with the pressure of teaching four classes, not having to be organized all the time and not having to be places at a certain time.
Dean said he thinks Tech is a great institution and the best place for someone to get an undergraduate degree. Although the last 54 years have had their ups and downs, he has loved every minute of it.
Faith plays a role in Dean’s life, and he said it has helped him get through tough spots and stay positive throughout his years at Tech.
“I always thought I might want to teach. Now my degree was in marketing, but … towards the end I thought, you know, ‘I’m going to take some education courses.’ And I had an education professor, his name was Dr. Kerry Southall …. He said, and I remember this, to this day, he said, ‘Just remember, if you’re a teacher and you start teaching, just remember, you’re teaching students, not just subjects,” he said. That’s pretty good advice. And I’ve tried to keep that in mind. So, I think the experience has been a very good one, and a very satisfying one, and I feel good about it.”
