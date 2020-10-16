Celebrate the Halloween spirit with Parks and Recreation’s 12th Annual Pumpkin Trail from Oct. 22-25 in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park.
This free event will feature carved jack-o-lanterns throughout the trails- wheelchair and stroller accessible, According to the city of Lubbock press release.
This is yet to be the biggest pumpkin trail, with 2,000 carved pumpkins on display. Attendees will be led by local businesses and civic groups, who will also showcase their displays, according to a Lubbock.tx.us report.
There are two trail entrances for the event, which will conduct limitations in occupancy. One will be at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University and at the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at 4215 University, according to the press release.
Parking will be available at the Hodges Community Center and at the Garden and Arts Center. Limited Parking will be made available at the Hodges Community Center, Garden and arts Center, and Safety City, which is at 46th St and Avenue U, according the press release.
The pumpkins will be lit each night at 5:30 pm, with evening hours at 6 to 9 pm on Thursday and Sunday, and 6 to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday. Daylight hours will be throughout Friday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, according to the press release.
Parks and Recreation, the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center are the hosts of the Pumpkin Trails event, with Affordable Storage, Alderson Auto Group LTD, Belle’s and Beau’s Childcare Center, Betenbough Homes, BPL Plasma, Hart’s Heating and Air, H-E-B, Latino Lubbock Magazine, and Spoil Me Rotten & Event Rentals as the event’s current sponsors, according to the press release.
For more information visit: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/events/1602609858-12th-annual-pumpkin-trail
