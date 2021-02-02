Dancers with Soul focuses on Texas Tech students having a place to gather and do what they love, which is dancing. The student organization practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“I have been dancing my whole life, and I knew that when I came to college, I needed that dance outlet because dancing for me relieves stress and it clears my mind… it's an outlet and it's a good social life," Kiersten Burno, the historian for Dancers with Soul, said. "When living five hours away, this is my family here.”
The organization is more than a club. The officers and members consider themselves a team, Burno, a junior health care management major from Dallas, said. This is because dancing allows them to connect on a whole other level.
The organization allows people from everywhere, which allows the team to learn new dance styles from other locations in the world, Burno said.
“When you think of a team, you think of people relying on their teammates whenever and can turn to them and definitely with Dancers with Soul, I can message anybody, and they will help with whatever I need,” Burno said.
The organization has six officers and about 60 members and hosts tryouts every semester for those who wish to become members. The officers teach the students two dance combinations, Burno said. After learning the dances, the students try out in front of the judges.
At the end of the tryouts, there is a freestyle battle to see each dancers' unique style of dance, Burno said.
“Whenever people go into practice, everyone is unified and together, whatever happens outside of practice, it goes all away," Paulina Alcala, vice president for Dancers with Soul, said. “It is a very positive environment.”
The organization focuses on the hip-hop style of dancing, but hip-hop is not just one style of dancing, Alcala, a senior communication and advertising major from San Antonio, said. There are different variations of hip-hop, and they are all discovered during their practices.
The organization does not perform at competitions, but they do showcases and half-time performances at Tech basketball games, Burno said.
The organization was founded in March 2009, and before COVID-19, the team would go to local schools and do a showcase for the school and help start programs, Alcala said.
S.O. Sing is the biggest event for the team, Alcala said. The team hosts tryouts for the competition and assigns each dancer a part of the routine, which helps everyone be involved and brings the entire team closer together.
“I have always danced since I was younger; I wanted to continue that through college,” Alcala said. “It was more of a hobby to just get my body moving, but now being a part of it, it's a family. These are some of the best friends that I have met… We are there to dance, but we always have fun together.”
The story behind the name is that the founders wanted to make a group that was more specific to the hip-hop genre of dancing and did not want a strict organization, Alcala said. They wanted an organization that would allow the team to dance from their hearts.
“For me, it's always been an outlet," Hannah Gorczyca, a senior chemistry major from Dallas and president for Dancers with Soul, said. “It feels like whenever I walk into practice, I leave the stress outside the door.”
Dancers with Soul will host a master class on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center in Room 114.
The organization will perform hip-hop, contemporary, lyrical, jazz and tap dances at their showcase on April 30 and May 1.
