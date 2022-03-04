On Mar. 4, Texas Tech’s Chinese Language and Culture Association hosted Mahjong Night. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. officers of the Chinese Language and Culture Association taught students the intricate rules of playing Chinese Mahjong.
Kobe Young is the president of the Chinese Language and Culture Association. Young, who is a second-year Amarillo native, and political science student, is working on a minor in Chinese.
“It brings in both the language and the cultural aspect of what Chinese is on campus. So I thought it was a really great idea just because it's fun, and also, you're learning something at the same time from a different culture," Young said.
While students were able to learn the rules of Mahjong, they also picked up on a few different aspects of the Chinese language and culture. With Chinese numbers being involved in the game, it was a way for students to learn about the Chinese culture.
“If you're able to understand games from a culture, you're able to better relate to their other aspects of that culture," Young said. "So it really does add to the campus, just the diversity aspect of the student body.”
While there were many students that attendant Mahjong Night that currently take Chinese language courses, there were a few students that had no affiliation with the culture and simply thought it would be a good way to get involved and learn about a different culture. One of these students was Faith Guzman, a first-year landscape architecture student from Houston.
“I feel like it would be good to just know more about the different cultures and to be more diverse," Guzman said. "So everyone can be able to connect to other people on a more deeper level."
The Chinese Language and Culture Association at Tech host several events throughout the semester that help bring cultures together through fun games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.