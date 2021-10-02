On Oct. 1, Texas Tech Student Disability Services showcased artwork from students at the Christine DeVitt Icehouse for the First Friday Art Trail of Lubbock.
MiKenzie Kemp, academic counselor for academic disabilities, greeted people as they walked in and asked them to sign in.
“We really want to showcase our students' abilities and show that all of our students are so talented, and I think that is all showcased here tonight,” Kemp said. “All of the proceeds from any donations that we get goes towards the Alex C. Watkins Memorial Scholarship, and it's so cool because it adds even more meaning to our art gallery.”
The gallery showcased all kinds of different mediums such as acrylic, oil, crocheting and a denim jacket. Additionally, there were musical, video and theatrical performances by various creators.
Sam Shreffler, co-founder of BurkTech and an artistic director, said BurkTech is the collaboration between the Burkhart Transition Academy Program of Autism, Education and Research and the Tech School of Theater and Dance.
“BurkTech is a community providing all kinds of opportunities for those who happen to be on the (autism) spectrum, to know what it's like to work with theatre and related mediums," Shreffler said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be on stage, it could be backstage, like designing backgrounds, adding details for the story itself or working with sounds or light, every kind of duty is essential."
Each piece of art, whether painted or preformed, allowed viewers to catch a glimpse inside the minds of the artists.
Abigail Dominique Romero, a fourth-year biology student from El Paso, sold her very first painting. Romero said it was an emotional occasion she shared with friends.
“My painting, it's called 'Happiness,' and it is my first piece I've ever made," Romero said. "It's decorated with the pills that didn't work for me through my journey with health care, especially in mental health care, like it's very hard to just get help and even in the end get the right medication for you."
Romero took pictures next to her painting right before it went into the hands of its new owner. Romero said she got the inspiration from doctors asking how she felt on a scale of one to 10 and how each smiley face on the chart is a certain color.
“I decided to go with more primary colors, except green, just because those colors reflect what I'm feeling on the inside," Romero said. "I feel like everything that I put on the canvas was exactly how I feel every day of my life."
Romero said she hopes with this gallery, people understand that having a disability is hard, but that being seen and being heard is the best part of programs that showcase people's amazing abilities.
