Online shopping has been growing in popularity since the start of COVID-19. Students around campus have shared their shopping habits and notable fashion trends since the start of it all.
“A lot more people have been doing online shopping since the lockdowns started, but even when shops began opening up it just kind of stuck, and I rarely go in store now,” Yasmine Dessouky, a pre-physician major from Denton, said.
Dessouky said most of her online shopping is ordering clothing. She gets items from a variety of stores including Amazon, Shein and Urban Outfitters.
Over the summer, Dessouky said is when she most frequently did her online shopping, but now, she orders between three and five times a month.
“I don’t really prefer online versus in store. It really just depends,” Dessouky said. “Online is risky with sizing and everything. Then again, when I’m in store I really don’t want to try on anything.”
Ivanna Gomez, a freshman political science major from Denton, said her average orders range between five and six times a month and her items come mainly from Shein or Depop, but she has ordered from other places as well.
Gomez said that by ordering from Shein, she is able to get more clothes for less because of their affordable prices.
“Even though the quality can be a little questionable, you get what you pay for, and a lot of the time I think it is worth it and the clothes are really cute,” she said.
Throughout the pandemic, Gomez said a lot of fashion inspiration has been popularized on Pinterest, TikTok and Depop. One thing she noticed was a lot of trends coming back from the early 2000s she said.
“A big trend happening right now is everyone obsessed with the color brown, which I personally think is so cute,” she said. “Y2K, year of 2000 is becoming popular in fashion, but also hair claw clips and hair clips in general have been really trendy.”
Dessouky said the Y2K style has taken on a more modern twist. It looks more put together because when people were originally wearing that style, it was all over the place, she said.
Katie Waldenmayer, a freshman business management major from Lubbock, said she prefers to wear an athleisure style, especially since the pandemic began. Even with her fashion being on the more comfortable side, she still orders between four and five times a month.
With COVID-19, people are trying to stay more relaxed and comfortable since everyone is staying at home, she said.
“A lot of people, especially in my friend group, say that even when they go out since it's mainly just for errands, so there is no point in wearing something nicer,” Waldenmayer said.
Waldenmayer said her main shop is a website called Belief, which she says raises good competition to popular athletic wear brand Lululemon, but she still purchases items from other places including Amazon and other clothing stores.
Being from the south has attributed a lot to her style, Waldenmayer said. If she lived in the north, not only would the weather be different, but their style is different, so people would not get away with wearing shorts and a T-shirt every day, she said.
“I am still on that athleisure trend from 2016, but I honestly don’t care because wearing shorts and a T-shirt is my jam,” she said.
