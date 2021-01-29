Comedian Steve Treviño is coming to Lubbock for his “I Speak Wife Tour” on Jan. 30 with two shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m at The Buddy Holly Hall. He is one of the first performances at the new venue.
Treviño is known as “America’s Favorite Husband” and has been viewed over 175 million times. He is also known for his “Grandpa Joe’s Son,” “Relatable,” “'Til Death” and “My Life in Quarantine” comedy specials, according to a Buddy Holly Hall news release.
Treviño said people who come to his show can expect to find humor in the everyday struggles he has as a typical family man.
“My show is a very honest look at family, and it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can sit there and relate to it,” Treviño said.
The audience can relate to his show whether they see the same humor in their own relationship or their parents' relationship, Treviño said. His show is a good distraction from everyday life because he does not talk any politics.
With the challenges people are facing due to COVID-19, Treviño said he hopes his show can release the stress his audience members may have.
“People say laughter is the best medicine and that truly is my goal, that you come to my show and you forget about your life for an hour and a half,” Treviño said.
Treviño added on a second show because the first show sold out, he said. The second show will begin at 10 p.m. following the first show at 7 p.m.
“Normally you sell most of your tickets the week of,” Treviño said. “The fact that we were sold out before the week of is very exciting.”
Holly Fields, The Buddy Holly Hall director of sales and marketing, said a comedy show is the perfect COVID-19 safe performance because the crowd can be socially distant. She is grateful the Lubbock community has the option to attend an in-person event.
“I’m looking forward to going and seeing an event at the hall on a national level,” Fields said.
For people interested in buying tickets for the 10 p.m. show, visit buddyhollyhall.com or go to the box office in front of The Buddy Holly Hall.
