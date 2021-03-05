Coming out of high school and adjusting to college can be a difficult transition for students. To help with this transition, Texas Tech offers an adulting class to help students learn how to live independently.
Tech decided to offer Adulting 101 as a class after seeing a need for specific skills among the student body.
“There's a lot of discussion on social media sites about the lack of young adults, teenagers, adults in general not having the adulting skills that they need to be successful,” Karen Alexander, program chair for family and consumer sciences education, said.
The department decided to view this problem as an opportunity for the department to respond to this need and share knowledge with students, Alexander said.
The department of family and consumer sciences education started to offer this class in Summer 2020, Gencie Houy, the instructor for Adulting 101, said. The course will continue being offered this upcoming summer and fall.
“This class is open to anyone, anyone seeking to learn more about life skills and how to complete essential tasks as (they) get older,” Houy said.
Specifically, the class is a good opportunity for freshmen entering college to take advantage of, Houy said. By taking the class early on in their college careers, they can get a head start on crucial life skills.
The goal of the class is to help students cope with and understand how their circumstances can help them grow as individuals, Houy said.
Adulting 101 covers a wide range of life skills throughout the course.
“The topics we discuss are growing as an individual, how to function in relationships and developing positive self-esteem with (their) decision-making skills and coping abilities,” Houy said.
Life can be stressful, and Houy hopes the course can help students learn how to handle their stress healthily, she said.
“The topics the professors go into like conflict resolution and relationships, these are skills that are ever-evolving and changing, so you can add to those skills that you've already got and build on that,” Trisha Dissinger, a senior family and consumer science major from Lubbock, said.
This class is a good reminder of how to invest in a Certificate of Deposit, how different stocks work and how money can quickly increase or decrease, Dissinger said.
“We look at financial decisions, how to create a budget, purchasing investments, loans, credit,” Houy said.
This course also covers how to maintain healthy habits and how to prepare nutritious foods, Houy said. One of the assignments is to prepare a healthy dish so that the student is learning how to make healthy choices.
“We also talked about getting plenty of sleep and then avoiding drug use,” Houy said. “We look at how to respect the rights of others.”
In addition to basic life skills, students learn professional skills they can apply to the workplace.
Students learn ways they can improve their resume and ensure it stands out to employers, Dissinger said.
When students take the class, they have the opportunity to make a LinkedIn profile, so they can start networking with others, Houy said.
This course covers communication skills and how to communicate, whether it be with peers or professors, Houy said.
“We look at how to manage multiple roles, how to set those priorities and set goals for yourself whether that's throughout your college experience or your future career,” Houy said.
Adulting 101 is taught over two weeks, Houy said. There are eight modules for the course available online, and students receive three credit hours for completing the class.
