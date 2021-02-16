The Texas Tech College of Architecture’s Design Leadership Alliance works to educate about the social impact of architecture, proving architecture is more than just about buildings.
“We looked at the Alumni Advisory Board, which is was what the DLA is formally made out from and thought of how we might embrace individuals beyond Alumni of the College of Architecture and try to transform the organization into one that would engage leaders within the building industry in general,” Jim Williamson, Dean of the College of Architecture, said.
Although the majority of the members of the DLA are Tech architecture graduates, individuals involved in engineering management, construction, real estate and law outside of Tech are also included on the board, Williamson said.
Darrick Wade, Assistant Dean for External Affairs of the College of Architecture, said the DLA’s objective is to help students by initiating fundraisers for field trips and scholarships.
“For example, we have what we call ‘our next step prep,’ which was a week where the students could work on their portfolios, resumes and their cover letters, and the DLA provided staffing and other resources to help us with that event,” Wade said.
These other resources, Wade said, include a series of lectures and a competition where students' work is judged by professionals the DLA selected.
Discussions over how the DLA may help relieve financial burdens for academic trips to Brazil, Ecuador or Costa Rica have also come into play, Williamson said. An important committee in the DLA includes one facilitating industry and academic partnerships between the architectural faculty.
An example of this partnership is the research in advanced fabrication techniques to build technologies like a robotic arm to construct buildings, Williamson said.
Though ambitious projects like those take a lot of skill, which Williamson said was important as a student, it was not what he valued the most as an educator.
Being curious about the world and having a specific passion is his most valued characteristic for students on all career paths, he said.
Although Williamson said he understands talents, reasoning and the ability to synthesize information are important too, it is curiosity that pushes students beyond what they think is their limit.
Wade said one of the things he was most proud of about the college was its vast diversity and not just in the sense popularly thought of. He said it was the diversity of thoughts.
He said if architects understand the process and the desire to make something better and perceive what they do as more than just the literal building of buildings, they have set themselves up for opportunities to make a difference.
“We use the noun building to teach our students about buildings, but if they don't understand the verb building, then the noun doesn't make any difference, and to me, the verb building permeates way past the walls of the buildings that we make and into our societies,” Wade said. “Those bricks become public issues, they become neighborhood struggles, they become parks and those kinds of things."
Efrain Martinez Jr., a recent architecture graduate from Roma, said he was the president of the National Organization of Minority Architect Students Lubbock Chapter during his last few semesters at Tech.
“The northeast side of Lubbock has a lot of minorities and tend to have less maintained facilities, and therefore, they have not enough access to certain public spaces, such as health care or convenience stores or grocery stores or parks for recreational activities,” he said.
The DLA's role is to foster a conversation about the inequalities and discrimination impacting the minority groups within the architecture community, so it inspires a call to action, he said.
“I can't imagine better students [at Tech] … they're determined to make lives better, they desire to contribute back to their families, and there's something about that that is charismatic to me, Wade said. “That's what architecture is about when you can leave your environment better than when you arrived, and our students can do that.”
