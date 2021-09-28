The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Veterans Resource Center and Texas Tech University Military and Veterans Program has hosted Coffee and Conversations: Afghanistan every Tuesday from 12 to 1 p.m. since Aug. 31 in the Texas Tech Museum Memorial Room.
Sierra Miles, the director for the Military and Veterans Program at Texas Tech, said the mission behind the meetings is to build a platform for people to express their feelings about Afghanistan and help them build some perspective.
“So there have been a lot of feelings from veterans and the community regarding the situation surrounding pulling out of Afghanistan, and how it was handled,” Miles said. “There's a lot of combat veterans and veterans in the community who have had some emotional and mental health things that this brought up for them.”
Sara Henly, director of the Veterans Resource Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said some veterans have had a hard time validating their military service.
This event was open to all people, and many students and veterans attended over the last few weeks, Miles said.
“Some of the students were veterans, and some of the students were not veterans but were in the mental health field at HSC,” Miles said. “I think it's valuable for those who were in the mental health field to have a grasp of how current situations like this can affect or bring to the surface some of those issues that people have from combat.”
Henly said some people who attended the event were family members of veterans, and they wanted to learn about the struggles the veterans in their life are going through.
“A lot of that is just knowing how they might help whoever the person in the life is, whether their family member was a parent or brother, sister, uncle or something like that,” Henly said.
Tammy Lowery, the commander for Women Veterans of America Chapter 53 and retired Navy veteran, said she has attended the event and it has made her feel less alone.
“The purpose is just to get people that served in Afghanistan together and talk amongst ourselves about what we feel like is happening,” Lowery said. “For me, it made me feel better knowing that I'm not the only person that felt the same way when listening to other people's stories. That's what the whole purpose, is just to talk to people. After the event happened, a lot of us had mixed feelings, and it made me feel better.”
Henly said this is the first Coffee and Conversations event the departments have hosted. While they do not have any future plans, they are not opposed to hosting more.
“This was kind of a first just because of the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Henly said. “This was something really big that happened and it really affected a lot of people, but it's definitely a model that could be used going forward.”
