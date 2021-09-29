Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds and a few showers this afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.