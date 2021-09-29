Texas Tech Homecoming week begins Monday, Oct. 4, and ends after the homecoming football game versus Texas Christian University at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. The week leading up to homecoming is filled with events that faculty, staff, students and the community can take part in.
The events that take place during homecoming week have been happening for years, and students are encouraged to attend, Colin Owens, president of the Student Activities Board said.
“Monday, Oct. 4, we do our kickoff event where we announce the royalty homecoming court and have free food and T-shirts. On Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m., we have S.O. Sing, which is a music and dancing competition,” Owens said. “We have a Greek life category and an organization category. They all have themes for homecoming week, so the groups make a song about their theme that they selected and they put their twist into it and they do a DNS battle”
Parker Napp, president of the Saddle Tramps, said each organization has a homecoming board. It is a large wooden pallet that they paint based on their theme. This year, the Saddle Tramps theme is “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Homecoming week kicks off on Monday, but the main events begin on Thursday, Oct. 7, Napp said.
“Thursday at 5:30 is the TECHsan memorial, which is held to recognize the students, faculty, staff and alumni who have passed away during the previous years, and family and friends are always welcome,” Napp said. “After that we have one of the most important events that we do on Thursday for a home football game.”
Each Thursday, the Saddle Tramps take part in the wrapping of the Will Rogers statue and Soapsuds in preparation for the next football game. This tradition has been taking place for over 50 years, Napp said.
“We have a bunch of boxes of red and black streamers, and we will go across campus and wrap the flag poles to get in the game day spirit,” Napp said. “Wrapping Will Rogers is about a four or five hour process. We usually go through four or five layers of streamers around the Will Rogers statue … I’m sure almost anyone who’s gone to Texas Tech and who’s walked around the campus has seen it at some point.”
Napp also said that television networks like ESPN or Fox Sports always seem to take a picture of the wrapped statue before game days.
Friday, Oct. 1 begins with Rowdy Raider Rally at the Red Raider Plaza, Owens said.
Tech’s cheer and mascot coach Bruce Bills said the top ten homecoming nominees will be voted on at the rally.
On Friday evening at 6 p.m., the parade begins at the First Baptist Church, goes down Broadway around Memorial Circle, and finishes in the commuter west parking lot, Owens said.
“Shortly after that, at seven p.m. at Urbanovsky Park, we will take part in the bonfire,” Napp said. “We have about 600 wood pallets, and we will stack all of those and organize them and create a bonfire.”
Owens said the Saddle Tramps will do their torch ceremony at the bonfire before they light the fire. Meanwhile, the cheerleaders will be putting on a pep rally at Urbanovsky during the bonfire, Bills said.
Kickoff for the football game is at 6 p.m., but game day begins much earlier than that for student organizations, Napp said.
“Saturday, we’re going to be doing a few things differently, because Saddle Tramps is currently celebrating 85 years of being around,” Napp said. “We were founded in 1936, and we’ve been going strong since then. We have brunch with a bunch of our alumni, and it’ll be a great time to reflect on memories, and to really celebrate 85 years of protecting the traditions, as well as continuing and creating new traditions.”
Napp said the Saddle Tramps arrive at the field early to get their field passes.
“We will line up and ring all of our bells to welcome the team into the stadium,” Napp said. “When kickoff happens, we cheer loud and proud for our Red Raiders.”
Owens said the top five royalty candidates go onto the field during halftime of the football game and the homecoming king and queen are announced.
Erin Alvarado, Tech’s Pom Squad coach, said homecoming events and traditions get students excited for the game and bring in families and alumni.
“I think they really look forward to the whole parade, bonfire, pep rally and pageantry of it all,” Alvarado said. “I think because we do a lot that week, there’s more opportunities to see our kids perform in various settings. I think it’s very fulfilling to have all those different types of opportunities for them.”
