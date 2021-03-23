Texas Tech recently announced plans to host a make-up commencement ceremony for students who graduated last year and were unable to attend the fall in-person ceremony. This announcement was received with mixed reviews from the Class of 2020.
COVID-19 shut down the Tech campus along with most of the country last March, leaving students who were supposed to graduate that spring and summer to do so virtually instead of the traditional in-person ceremony.
“It was disappointing not being able to have the graduation I expected last year,” Josie Ruiz, a Tech alumna from San Antonio, said. “We had to leave campus what felt like rather abruptly and never really got to have the farewell I normally would have had.”
For many students, the traditional commencement ceremony is a last hoorah and a chance to say goodbye to the school they had spent the last four years attending, Ruiz said. Hosting the ceremony via livestream took away the pomp and circumstance for students.
“I’m glad we were offered the opportunity to have an in-person ceremony, but at this point I’ve kind of already moved on,” Ruiz said. “It will have been a year since I finished my degree when it happens, so I don’t know if I necessarily feel the need to come back.”
The make-up ceremony is being offered for May, August and December 2020 graduates, according to a release from the Office of the President.
Some students, however, say they are looking forward to attending the ceremony, regardless of how many months it has been since they graduated.
“I think that it’s nice [Tech] is offering us the chance to walk the stage after all. Even though my family already celebrated me graduating, I still want them to see me in a cap and gown,” Mitchell Kelley, a 2020 graduate from Wichita Falls, said. “We’ve already made the plans to come in that weekend.”
While it was upsetting to not have a full senior year, Kelley said he is looking forward to saying a proper goodbye to his time at Tech.
Commencement was offered to students last year in a virtual format, giving graduates the opportunity to still commemorate the event.
“[Virtual graduation] was nice in my opinion. It was a good chance to make sure everyone felt included and remembered despite the craziness of COVID-19 going on,” Ashley McDonald, a 2020 graduate from Canton, said.
The virtual format, though appreciated, did not feel like a true end to her undergraduate years, McDonald said.
“Fortunately, I’m a grad student now, so I knew I’d at least hopefully have a real graduation when I’m finished with that,” McDonald said. “I’m planning on attending the make-up ceremony as well. It will be a nice homage to the work I had put in as an undergraduate student.”
The make-up ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place May 6-8 at the Jones AT&T Stadium, according to a release from the Office of the President.
“I think 2020 graduates should go to the make-up ceremony,” McDonald said. “With our last semester having been cut short it’ll be a nice chance to see everyone again and get together like we had originally planned. Just like the saying, it’s better late than never.”
