The 11th Annual Pumpkin Trail, hosted by the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, is set to take place Oct. 17- Oct. 20, at Clapp Park in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock.
The event is free to the public, as well as wheelchair and stroller accessible, according to the release. Entrances to the trail are located at 4111 University and at the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at 4215 University.
Forty-five local businesses will set up displays along the trail, in addition to the jack-o'-lanterns that will guide the path, according to the release. This is a family friendly event for the community. In case of weather, check www.playlubbock.com, or follow Lubbock Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
