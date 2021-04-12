The City of Lubbock reached 100,000 administrations of the COVID-19 vaccine. To celebrate the achievement, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale received pies to the face on April 12.
Pope started the event by congratulating Katherine Wells, the director of the Public Health Department, and her team for their work in the vaccination process. He said he also wanted to recognize other City employees, Lubbock Fire Rescue, volunteers and the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center for their vaccine efforts.
“But we have work to do, and I think that’s the most important part of this message,” Pope said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and Pope emphasized the availability of it to the public. Pope said the City of Lubbock can help people get a ride to receive their vaccine if needed.
The COVID-19 is effective, and the public should feel safe receiving it, Pope said.
“We need to get people vaccinated,” Pope said. “It allows us to live a life that we all recognize.”
