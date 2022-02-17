Through March 2, Christians at Tech, a student organization, is hosting a supply drive to provide food, clothing and other necessary resources to the Lubbock community.
Sam Nicholson, a second-year kinesiology and physical therapy student from Allen, said Christians at Tech hopes to give back to their community and share the gospel while they’re at it.
“We want people to know that we want to love them like Jesus says,” Nicholson said. “And of course we want to supply them with the things that they need but ultimately, we also want them to know who Jesus is and (that) he loves them.”
Christians at Tech strives to spread their faith and create a fellowship of Christian students.
Nicholson said their organization has had a lot of vocal members this semester advocating for a community giveback, and a supply drive seemed like the best option.
“I think since we’ve had a more vocal student body this semester, we’ve put people in a position to hear things from the student body and communicate that through the staff who have the ability to be more proactive about it,” Nicholson said.
Christians at Tech has been an active organization on campus for over a decade, and meets weekly on campus to share their faith.
Titus Kinnear, a second-year computer engineering from Arlington, serves as the organization’s treasurer. Kinnear said this is the first time Christians at Tech has hosted a supply drive.
“This is actually our first time doing something like this,” Kinnear said. “Recently, we’ve formed a leadership organization with the members in Christians at Tech. One of the students threw it out there just as an idea. He had a feeling for the community and those who are either in poverty or homeless.”
Students wishing to donate to the supply drive are able to until March 2. Christians at Tech is picking up the supplies every Wednesday at the Kent R. Hance Chapel, where they host their weekly services.
Callie French, a third-year human sciences student from Lubbock, said Christians at Tech is collecting necessities from clothing to food gift cards to give back to homeless or impoverished individuals in Lubbock.
“So any kind of basic needs you could think of,” French said. “Clothing, canned food, gift cards to quick-serve restaurants. Anything like that would be super helpful.”
Christians at Tech also wants to help their members count their blessings and put others first through this supply drive.
French said that despite the “broke college kid” stereotype, it’s important to put our circumstances into perspective and think of those who are less fortunate.
“I think also that it’s just a really humbling experience,” French said. “It’s kind of the stereotype of all college kids that we’re super broke, we have nothing. But we still have this amazing ability to give to other people. Giving is a lot easier than it seems. It’s really fulfilling to know that you’re helping other people that need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.