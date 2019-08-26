Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this morning. Cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.