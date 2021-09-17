At 20 years old, Christianah Adejokun has several titles to her name: Miss Lubbock Teen 2020, Terry Costa model, TEDx speaker and Black Student Association president, just to name a few. Above all, her parents have always told her to keep the end goal in sight, despite her accomplishments.
“ … And that’s the same with my mom, my mom is like my — I always call her my ‘momager,’ Miss Kris Jenner, Jr., but I love her because she always supports me, but she’s always telling me how it is,” Adejokun said. “Ever since I was a young kid, like, they tell me how it is, tell me, ‘Christy, you can’t go out at this time,’ and stuff like that, and I think that’s what made me the woman I am today.”
Adejokun, a third-year biochemistry student from Arlington, has competed in pageants since she was in fifth grade. One day, Adejokun said she received an anonymous letter in which someone had recommended her to compete in the National American Miss pageant system.
“And from then, I went to open calls and I got selected as a state finalist and I competed in my first pageant there, and I didn't win but it was more so I really want to do it for the experience, like, see how — get that feeling of how I felt when I watched the Miss USA girls, because I, I just really admired them,” Adejokun said.
Adejokun’s titles include Miss Prestonwood Polo Club, Miss Dallas USA, for which she was first runner-up in 2020. Her most recent pageant was Miss Texas USA 2021 on Sept. 4, where young women from across Texas competed to represent the state of Texas in the Miss USA pageant. Adejokun was Miss Tarrant County and placed in the top 16.
At 17, she was a TEDxYouth@Fort Worth speaker, where she shared her Find Your FIT (Forever Improving Tomorrow) initiative. At Texas Tech, Adejokun is an at-large senator for the Student Government Association and president of the Black Student Association, where she formerly served as the community service chair.
“So basically, like, with my position as community service chair for BSA, all my events were under the FIT series because we have students who are finding something that they enjoy doing, which is being with a group of people, but using that to make a difference in their community through volunteerism, so when I held the Adopt-a-Highway event or the Crafts and Letters event for our elders,” Adejokun said.
In terms of representation in pageantry, Adejokun said being Nigerian-American is an important part of her identity. At the Sept. 4 Miss Texas competition, Adejokun said she realized she was the only Nigerian-American contestant in the top 16. A Nigerian family came up to her after hearing her last name and told her they were rooting for her.
Ian Elijah, a third-year electrical engineering student from Arlington and Adejokun’s friend from childhood, said after about six years of knowing her, she is still the same Christy. She is a colorful person and there is never a dull moment between them.
“She knows how to keep balancing, that’s what a lot of people don’t have, and I think that it’s impressive that she can do all of that stuff and then also have, like, a career path that is tough to do, so,” Elijah said.
Perri Jenkins, a third-year creative media industries student from Spring, serves as vice president of the Black Student Association. She and Adejokun worked together on the executive board last year when Jenkins was the secretary and Adejokun was community service chair.
“If I could describe her in one word, it would be poised, for the most part, that’s usually what comes to mind with her,” Jenkins said.
As Adejokun and Jenkins ran for president and vice president, respectively, Jenkins said they became a lot closer. Adejokun works better at external communication and establishing connections, while Jenkins works better at the internal workings of the organization, Jenkins said.
Despite her first impression, Jenkins said Adejokun is not as poised as someone might expect.
“I would say — this is kind of a surprising thing, maybe, because she is so poised and, like, you know, very into pageantry — is that she’s really goofy, she’s very silly and playful, which is not something I expected from knowing her, because I was like, ‘Oh, she’s very into pageantry, she must be, like, very stoic,’ but she’s actually really funny and — I don’t know if she’d want me to put this in — but she can rap!” Jenkins said.
Adejokun has wanted to become a doctor since childhood, she said, and has her sights set on becoming an OB-GYN, but also wishes to continue in politics. She said she encourages people to be multifaceted and take on any passions they have without letting anyone limit them.
“Because people have tried to do that to me and say, ‘Christy, do you want to be a politician or do you want to be a doctor?’ and I’m like, why can’t I be both?” Adejokun said. “So just do everything, you can do anything you put your mind to.”
