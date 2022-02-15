Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.