Kevin Richardson was only 14 years old when he was wrongly convicted in the Central Park Five case and spent almost seven years in prison. Today, he spoke at Texas Tech emphasizing the importance of criminal justice reform.
The Central Park Five is a group of young black and latino men who were convicted of aggravated assault and rape in 1989.
Cory Powell, director of Texas Tech’s Office of Institutional Diversity, said Richardson was the board’s top choice to speak for the African American Lecture Series during Black History Month.
“The day he was voted on as the speaker was the day we were able to get the contract,” Powell said. “So it was a really quick, fast process.”
Tech has hosted a number of other famous lecturers, including Angela Davis, LeVar Burton and Harry Belafonte.
Powell added that he hopes attendees will be enlightened on a crucial part of Black culture and American history.
“Our hope is that people understand that there are so many beautiful stories and the heritage and the culture of Blacks and African-Americans are phenomenal,” Powell said. “We all have a responsibility to help celebrate, to educate, to uplift.”
Kevin Richardson was convicted on 13 accounts, including sexual assault and attempted murder, despite there being no DNA evidence linking him to the crime. Richardson served seven years of his 10 year sentence, and was required to serve parole and register as a sex offender when he was released in 1997.
Alexis Carter, a second-year law student from Odessa, said events like these deserve to be hosted all year round.
“Black members of our society have been doing things for the entire time this country has been around," Carter said. "It’s important to learn how race plays into these kinds of tragedies.”
Despite having their convictions overturned, it still took Richardson and the other members of the Central Park Five 12 years to reach a $41 million settlement with the city of New York for their wrongful imprisonment.
Richardson said during the lecture that none of the police officers, judges or prosecutors involved in the case have ever issued an apology for what he and the other men went through.
Carter said that it’s important for Tech to host these events not just for future attorneys looking for careers in criminal justice, but for all members of society to reevaluate our criminal justice system.
“These lecture series I think are really important because I fully believe that it is our responsibility as both future attorneys as well as just human beings to learn about these issues that occur in our criminal justice system,” Carter said. “I think if we don’t learn about our history and the bad things that can happen, we’re doomed to repeat them”
Attention regarding the Central Park Five case made a nationwide resurgence in 2019, when a Netflix miniseries called “When They See Us” directed by Ava DuVernay was released.
Kevin Richardson said his goal of tonight’s lecture was to educate Tech students and the community of Lubbock on criminal justice issues affecting West Texas and beyond.
“I think collectively, we all need to be lightly aware of what’s going on,” Richardson said. “But this is an ongoing issue, not just in New York, it’s everywhere. I think you don’t have to be a person of color to know what’s going on with others to fight and learn. It takes a village for people to actually learn from each other.”
Richardson, now 47 years old, works closely with the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that works to exonerate individuals who were wrongly convicted.
“Keep pushing forward,” Richardson said. “Because we need people like the next generation of lawyers, of attorneys, of judges to push the envelope. We have a generation that wants to see a change.”
Richardson said that he encourages any prospective attorneys or individuals seeking careers in criminal justice to continue the fight he and others have started.
“When you come to a point where even the next generation, when kids are tired, and sick and tired of being tired, then we know that things are not going right. They see what’s happening from their parents, that’s gonna trickle down to them. So we need to make a change and change the whole landscape over,” Richardson said.
