Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, whether it be the love of friends, family or a significant other. The holiday is best known for celebrating romantic relationships.
Long-distance relationships come with challenges year-round. Celebrating Valentine’s Day while long distance, however, can prove to be more difficult than people realize.
“So far, we mostly struggle with physical touch,” Boston Britt, a first-year elementary education student from Lubbock, said. “That’s both of our love language, so it’s just been really hard to not be around each other because when you’re on the phone and like talking and you don’t have anything to say, it’s kind of hard to just have to like be okay with that and not be able to just like lay around and not talk to each other and just like cuddle with each other and stuff.”
Britt and her boyfriend have been dating for over a year. She said they have been in long-distance relationship since the fall semester.
To cherish the time they get to spend and talk to one another, Britt said she and her boyfriend try not to text or talk constantly throughout the day to have deeper, quality conversations.
“There can be a lot of anxiety there, particularly if it is a newer relationship,” Laura Worley, a licensed clinical social worker and licensed chemical dependency counselor, said. “I think the most important thing, which is honestly going to be true for any relationship, is going to be communication and the development of trust.”
With a long-distance relationship in particular, Worley said it can be a chronic stressor. Not being able to see significant others regularly can induce anxiety’s. This is especially the case for a newer or younger couple who may not have the established trust a couple who has been together for longer might have.
“We usually try to FaceTime throughout the day when we’re not busy,” Rylea Helmberger, a second-year biology student from Caddo Mills, said. “But at least we probably FaceTime about twice a week. So just like having time to just talk about us and sometimes we will watch movies together like with the watch party or like will go on dates will both get Whataburger and just FaceTime and eat it, so I guess just like stuff like that. It’s all over the phone but just seeing each other like face to face helps on FaceTime.”
Helmberger and her boyfriend have been together for over two years. She said they have been long distance about six months while she has been away for college.
The biggest lesson she has learned is communication, Helmberger said. Communication is important in any relationship but is especially necessary in a long-distance relationship.
“Don’t take communication for granted because that’s, like, the most important thing,” Helmberger said. “Like especially if you have a problem with anything you need to talk about it before it just builds up and just always communicate what you’re doing, how you’re feeling like your needs, and it’ll make everything go much smoother.”
It is much more difficult to solve arguments and to be intimate when in opposite parts of the world, Lauren Steele, an accounting graduate student from Lubbock, said.
Steele has been with her boyfriend for over four years. She said she has had to spend four months away from him when she studied abroad in Europe.
“I really felt alone,” Steele said. “We spent a lot of time, like sometimes we would both put on a movie like, in our separate spaces and then we would stay on FaceTime, and we would watch it together. Make it a point to talk to each other every day. Like physically hear their voice, not just text like just physically hear their voice every day.”
Worley said that talking through issues and problems as well as their feelings on their long-distance relationships is the best way for couples to handle problems that may arise while at a distance.
Vulnerability and honesty, Worley said, will aid young couples the most regarding their feelings about doing long-distance and the personal effects of it on their lives.
“One of the things that COVID has taught us is that there is a lot that can be done through telehealth,” Worley said. “Couples who are not living in the same town even can do couples therapy. That is an option for couples who are struggling at a distance that historically we have not had in the past and can be really effective.”
It is important for couples to work around their partner’s schedule and allocate time for one another, Steele said.
There are general anxieties and insecurities that may intensify when transitioning a relationship to long-distance, Steele said. This was a big problem until she and her boyfriend began getting into a routine with one another.
“He actually surprised me and he’s coming home this weekend,” Britt said. “So, it is like that was my Valentine’s Day present. Essentially -- that he was driving home. But before that, we were going to have like a FaceTime date and, like, those really work because not dating someone but being in a relationship with them, is definitely not easy at all and requires a lot of maturity that I didn’t have when we first started.”
Although she will not be able to see her significant other on Valentine’s Day Monday, Helmberger said she is fortunate to be able to go home prior to the holiday and celebrate with him earlier.
Steele, Britt and Helmberger all look forward to the future of their relationships and said they are glad to have the opportunity to grow as individuals and as a couple within their perspective relationships.
“If it’s worth it, it’ll work out,” Helmberger said. “Nothing is ever easy. Like if you stop working at a relationship, if you stop working at anything, then it will fail. That is how everything works out. It’s just making sure that you’re each other’s priority at the end of the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.