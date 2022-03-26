Consisting of 25 members the Cattlewoman’s association is an organization of woman who are interested in the beef industry at Texas Tech.
“We're still a pretty new organization, we are planning on a fundraiser with cactus feeders in Amarillo,” Jillian Pfeuffer, a third-year animal science student from Christoval, said. “That program is pretty cool because basically how it works is we host a fundraiser of some sort, the money that comes in from that fundraiser goes back to cactus theaters in Amarillo, and they match that donation 100%. That goes towards purchasing meat from the university meat lab here at Texas Tech and is donated to local food banks or local programs in need of protein.”
Pfeuffer currently holds the position of president of the Cattlewoman’s association and said was a part of the small group of only a few girls who founded the association at Tech in 2020.
Her main goals Pfeuffer said are to grow the organization and to empower women in the agriculture industry consider it is something that can be difficult for women to break into.
“I came from a family that was really big into giving back to their community and helping others in need,” Pfeuffer said. “And so I would really like to just instill those values back into the club and just leave the impression on all of the members that it's more important to help others than it is to help yourself first. So, what I would like to do with the club is just have more community service projects like that, and then hopefully, I'd like to grow the club enough to where we have enough funds to give back to them in the form of a scholarship or something like that.”
In addition to being a part of the Cattlewoman’s association, Pfeuffer said she is proud to hold the position of treasurer of the Agriculture Council.
This separate organization, Pfeuffer said, takes into consideration the necessities of all student organizations in the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, which includes the cattlewoman.
“I've also picked up an interest in the ag industry within the past couple of years,” Grace Theroux a second-year nutrition sciences and dietetics student from Christoval, said. “My family, we did not grow up around ag of any sorts, and so I thought it would be a good learning experience, if anything, because I also want to pursue a career in the ag industry, but don't really have any knowledge. So, I thought it'd be a good place to start and a good way to meet other people that know what they're doing and have other connections.”
Theroux said despite her not being a part of the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, she thinks that the cattlewoman's association is something that can be helpful to woman within any major or school.
Being a part of the association, Theroux said, has already taught her so much, especially regarding the opportunities for her future within the field of agriculture.
“The process was very easy,” Kynzie Hardegree a third-year agricultural communications major from Colorado city, said. “I went to the first meeting and paid my dues. I was a transfer student, where I was on the livestock judging team.I am very passionate about women in agriculture and the cattle industry. I was trying to find opportunities to get involved on campus and meet new people and Cattlewoman’s was a great fit for me, because it was everything I am passionate about.”
Hardegree said being a part of the cattlewoman she has attended many different events and is able to serve the Lubbock and Tech communities through the organization.
Being a woman in the field Hardegree said, is something that has effected her largely, which is why being a part of cattlewoman's is something that is aiding her and her fellow cattlewoman to break those stereotypes.
“As a woman in Ag there will always be a man there to question what you are doing and you constantly have to prove yourself in the industry,” Hardegree said. “I think the new generation is becoming more open to women in Ag, but the older generation is having a harder time accepting it. Women are the future in agriculture, and we will continue bringing those numbers up in the industry. My biggest advice is to find something that makes you different in the industry and something you care about and give it 110% and make that your brand so they know who you are and what you stand for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.