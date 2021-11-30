In the 1950s, a professor and a group of Texas Tech students gathered at Memorial Circle. They drank hot chocolate, sang Christmas carols and began a time honored Tech tradition.
Bill Dean, a retired associate professor, said the event started in the 1950s when Dr. Gene Hemmle, who was the chairman of the music department, gathered students in that science quadrangle, had cookies, hot chocolate and sang Christmas carols.
“There was a reagent named Harold Hinn from Plainview and he donated money to decorate the science quadrangle buildings in lights,” Dean said. “And so the idea was, well let's have a celebration and turn the lights on. So I guess you call it the first formal light ceremony.”
In 1961, Dean was the student body president. The President of Tech at the time, Dr. Goodwin, asked Dean to join him in flipping the switch at the first Carol of Lights ceremony. This ceremony consisted of 16,000 lights.
“It wasn’t anything like we have today; there was just a group of students assembled. I think they probably sang some Christmas carols, you know, and then when it got dark, we turned on the lights,” Dean said. “They were just on those three buildings. What was then the library building is now the math building. And then the science building and the chemistry building on the south side.”
Dean was also asked to flip the switch for the Carol of Lights ceremonies on the 50th and 60th anniversaries.
Being involved in the Carol of Lights tradition, Dean said he believes it is the best Tech tradition.
“I think it means the start of the Christmas season,” Dean said. “Christmas officially starts when you turn those lights on.”
The 62nd anniversary in 2020 was held virtually due to COVID-19 protocols, which was only the second year it has not been hosted traditionally. In 1972, Tech cancelled the event due to the energy conservation policy.
Hunter Robinson, President of the Residence Hall Association, said last year’s event was pre-recorded and live streamed.
“It was put into a live stream by the marketing department and then it was live streamed on the night of Carol of Lights,” Robinson, a fourth-year marketing student from Dallas, said. “Last year, we did a contest online where one of the students within the halls got to flip the switch, and it was Maddison Klam.”
Students on campus are aware of the history behind Carol of Lights, since it is one of the longest traditions on the Tech Campus.
Samuel Bizzell, a first-year biology student from Clifton, said it is exciting that the event began in the 60s and is still going today.
Mitchell McHugh, a second-year mechanical engineering student from Little Elm, said his parents attended the annual Carol of Lights in the past.
“I know that it's been around for a long time. It's been here ever since my parents came,” McHugh said
