The University Career Center hosted an ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Wiggins Complex next to Sam’s West. The center provided career resources for new students in a lively social environment with ice cream and entertainment.
In May, Governor Greg Abbott banned public schools from requiring masks on their campuses, leading Tech administration to lift all COVID-19 protocols soon after. This social is one of many Raider Welcome events that will be conducted in person after a year of virtual and socially-distanced events.
The career center’s lead counselor, Taylor Johnston, was also the central coordinator of the ice cream social. Johnston said it’s one of their most popular events.
“It’s a really good way to expose incoming freshmen and transfer students to who we are, the services we offer and how we can promote success with their career exploration and their career development,” Johnston said.
In addition to flyers and other resources from the University Career Center, students received Blue Bell ice cream cups and free Hire Red Raiders t-shirts. Ashley Penner, associate director for the center, said they quickly ran out of free souvenirs to give out.
“We ordered enough ice cream for 900 people and we ran out,” Penner said. “And it’s been less than an hour since we started.”
The outdoor event also included music provided by KTXT 88.1 FM, an appearance from the Masked Rider, Raider Red and a performance by the Tech Spirit Squad. Despite the fun, second-year student Sophia Esparza said she wishes students were required to provide a record of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in order to not wear their masks.
“I feel okay because I know I’m vaccinated, at least, so that gives me a peace of mind,” said Esparza, a chemical engineering student from San Antonio.
Civil engineering student Cynthia Barczi from Pflugerville said the prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is even more reason to go out and get the vaccine.
“We have to have our measles vaccine to go to college, what’s one more vaccine?” Barczi said.
Second-year students like Barczi have described themselves as “COVID freshmen” who now have the chance to experience school events somewhat normally. First-year student Matt Lockamy said the pandemic broke out during his junior year of high school, leaving him to finish his last year of high school online.
“I really like (being on campus),” Lockamy, an industrial engineering student from Dallas, said. “I feel a lot more freedom here compared to back home.”
Journalism student Austin Garrison said he feels events like the ice cream social have opened a door for him to socialize after feeling isolated in his dorm. And beyond Raider Welcome Week, Garrison said he is also looking forward to being the most successful student he can be.
“It just feels like pre-corona days, where everyone gets to talk to each other, everyone gets to do whatever (they) want,” said Garrison, a first-year student from Fort Worth.
