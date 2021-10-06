Texas Tech University Career Center hosted its annual fall semester mocktail party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The mocktail party offered students and alumni the opportunity to learn about professional networking.
Stephanie Harding, lead counselor in college student development said the event involves food and practicing starting conversations.
“We have an etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, who comes in and teaches our students about the ins and outs of how to navigate true networking,” Harding said. “We will have employers who will mix with the students and they get to experience networking and make some connections and get feedback about how they did.”
Networking is an important piece of the job search and research shows that up to 80% of jobs we land are through people we know, Harding said.
“Being comfortable in making connections professionally and learning how to do that whether it is in person or virtually is a really important practice for college students and alumni to know how to do,” Harding said. “We offer mocktail parties in both the fall and spring semesters for students.”
Skylar Johnson, a second-year animal science student from Houston, said she feels as though her generation has stepped away from face-to-face interaction, and things have become more virtual.
“I've definitely learned more about face to face interaction, as well as pros and cons to in person versus virtual interaction,” Johnson said. “I also learned do's and don'ts, which was an important part. I really needed more practice in-person interviews.”
The Career Center staff advertised the event through email and by visiting some classes which brought in attendees, Diana Garza, a third-year public relations student from Austin, said.
Attending the events taught students how to behave and be comfortable in a professional setting, Garza said.
“It can be very tricky to learn how to manage your posture, and the way you're speaking, at the same time that you're holding a plate of food,” Garza said. “It sounds really easy but I feel like once you actually do it, it can be really tricky.”
During her speech, Brenda Becknell, the etiquette coach, said students would be going through an introduction, training and application of what they learned. They received feedback at the end of the night.
Becknell presented the training, then students were sent outside to apply what they learned with 13 recruiters. Becknell said recruiters want to teach students and help them with their networking skills.
“I've learned how to hold food while talking to people, that's something that I didn't really know before,” Charisma James, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student from Lubbock, said. “I know learning these skills and speaking to recruiters will help me get a job later. I think it's important to know how to network with people.”
The Career Center will be hosting an Etiquette Dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. This dinner will help students learn table manners. Brenda Becknell will be guiding students through a four-course meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.