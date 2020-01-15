As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, multiple groups at Texas Tech will organize events that anyone in the Tech or Lubbock community can take part in.
MLK events at Tech will take place from now until Jan. 21, according to a Tech news release.
Nationwide, this year’s celebratory theme is ‘The Beloved Community: The Urgency of Now,’ Nefertiti Beck, director of the Tech Student Intersectional Leadership Council and co-chair of the MLK 2020 University-Wide Planning Committee, said, according to the news release. The hope is by hosting these events, Tech and Lubbock community members will step up to carry out King's vision for the future.
Upcoming MLK events at Tech, according to the news release, include:
- The screening of the film ‘HARRIET’ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Student Union Building Escondido Theatre. The event is free to the public.
- A discussion about the book “Why We Can’t Wait” from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the SUB Red Raider Lounge. The event is free to the public, but one must RSVP on Tech Connect.
- The Commemoration at Track & Field Corky Classic Meet at 5 p.m. Friday at the Tech Sports Performance Center. Free t-shirts will be given to students with a Tech ID while supplies last. The event is free with a student ID.
- The Commemoration at Men’s Basketball game will have a reception at 2 p.m., and the game will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena. The event is free with a student ID.
- The MLK Day of Service event will be hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the George Wood Star Institute at 517 N. Zenith Ave. The event is free to the public, but one must RSVP at Tech Connect.
- The 2nd Annual Legacy March will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the SUB near the sculpture of the “bookman."
- There will be a screening of “4 Little Girls,” a documentary by Spike Lee, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Lanier Atrium and Auditorium in the Tech School of Law. The sisters of one of the four victims from the 1963 Baptist Church bombings in Birmingham, Alabama will be in attendance as well. To conclude this event, there will be a Q&A session.
