A new semester and year may stress students out as they try to balance their new year resolutions, grades, social life and private life.
However, Texas Tech offers academic success coaching with unlimited appointments at no cost for students.
Every coach is certified in academic life coaching. Students may schedule an appointment online and select the coach they would like to meet with.
Josh Sills, student success manager for student success & retention, said they specialize working with Tech students, so they’re called academic life coaching but can be thought of as life coaches.
“A lot of times we deal with students who are having a hard time with things like time management, things like balancing how to exist as a university student but also be a person outside of that,” Sills said. “How to hold down a job and have friends and engage in social life and still do the thing that they want to do while maintaining good grades and things like that.”
A student may talk about anything school-related as well as anything going on in their lives. Relationships, finances and living conditions have been some topics students have spoken about, Sills said.
“What we do here is help people design action plans, so there’s basically four things a person needs to create an action plan,” Sills said. “It needs to be a positive statement, so instead of ‘I’m not going to do this anymore,’ it should be, ‘I’m going to do this instead.’ It needs to be empowering, it needs to be based on something that a person can actually do. It also has to be very specific; it has to be something that people can actually measure.”
Maggie Gilchrest, student success coach for student success & retention, said their goal is to help the student reflect and clarify their goals so they may achieve those goals and hold themselves accountable.
“When a student creates an action plan with us in an appointment,” she said, “we talk about how they want to stay accountable. What I do is, I assign them to a peer success coach and I’m very thoughtful in how I assign them. I assign on who I think will match well together, who will push the student the way the student needs to be pushed.”
The peer success coach then asks the student how they would like to be contacted whether it is through email, text or phone calls; they will be reminded and checked on by the peer success coach, Gilchrest said.
Regardless if an issue academic-based or not, it will affect a person’s academic success because what is happening in someone’s life is going to affect academics, she said.
Savannah Gonzales, sophomore human development and family studies major from Austin, said her new year's resolution was to go to the gym more consistently and focus on being healthy with her dining options.
“I think being back, it makes it easier because of the free gym services and classes offered,” Gonzales said. “I do think it will get harder once classes start to get more in-depth because of stress and course work.”
The Austin native said she was surprised to hear that academic coaching is available at Tech but thinks it is great for students.
“I think it’s super cool that Tech offers services like that and I think I’ll look into it to stay on track,” she said.
