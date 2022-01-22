Blue and green bins may be overlooked in some parts of the Texas Tech campus but the two-year old organization called the Campus Clean-Up Crew is devoted to picking up litter on campus and recycling.
The Tech Campus Clean Up Crew is a student organization who aims to keep Tech and the surrounding Lubbock area and clean place.
“So our organization is very low maintenance compared to most on campus organizations, because we kind of prioritize a lot of the current COVID situation,” Hanna Weiser, the president of the Campus Clean Up Crew. “So we promote picking up trash and litter but we also promote recycling and just reusing stuff when you can still like that. It helps keep our environment all nice and clean.”
Maryellen Weiser, a co-founder of the Campus Clean Up Crew, said when she left Tech she handed the organization to her little sister.
Arman Vaghefi, a co-founder of the Campus Clean Up Crew, said they began the organization after he had done volunteering with pre-med clubs.
“I didn't feel like I was helping out as much as I should have or could have at least and I wanted a way to let pre med or anyone really be able to volunteer and actually make a difference and do it in a way that's on their own time because that was another issue is so many of these things,” Vaghefi said. “So we wanted to do something that really makes a difference and is easy to do and you can schedule it pretty much whenever.”
For Maryellen, the idea of the Campus Clean Up Crew came from her childhood years when she was in girl scouts.
“A really big thing that girl scouts would do is you go out just kind of wherever you're at and just pick up some trash and just do a little thing to help the whole environment look nicer,” Maryellen said. “The girls' motto is something like leave everything better than you found it. And I've always wondered why Tech didn't have something like that.”
Maryellen said developing the student organization was difficult during the pandemic.
“I'm just happy to see that it still exists and everything. We started in the pandemic and that didn't really give us a place to grow it very easily, at least, or meet the members in the club,” Maryellen said. “A lot of them would just join through Tech Connect or something. So it's just exciting to think of the fact that it has grown and thrived as much as it has during a pandemic, maybe to see what it will be like after.”
Hanna said students still discover the organization through TechConnect.
The Campus Clean Up Crew is still building and growing everyday, Hanna said.
“I guess people are looking for a way to get involved with the current climate change situation and kind of do their part for the environment,” Hanna said. “So people usually find that we haven't really gone to any of the organization fairs that tech holds, because we are so small that we don't have the funds for things like a table and like all the nice stuff.”
Maryellen said the main goal of the Campus Clean Up Crew is to simply keep campus a cleaner place.
“We are just a group of people who make sure we're doing our part of the environment, you know recycling plastics and papers, picking up garbage that has been thrown on the ground,” Zachary Herzfeld, a second-year accounting student from League City, said.
