The 25th annual Building Strong Families Conference will be Oct. 22, starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the event is required for entry, and signing up is free. The goal of the event is to get parents and those whose work centers around parents together to acknowledge the celebrations and complications of being a parent, according to a news release from Texas Tech.
Associate professor of practice in Texas Tech University’s Community, Family and Addiction Sciences George Comisky has been an active committee member and speaker of this event for the past 25 years. He also currently serves as the chair of the planning committee.
“We want parents and those who work with parents to join us for this day of education and celebration of parenting,” Comisky said. “This conference is a place where parents, those who work with parents, and presenters get release about the struggles of parenting. This year’s conference will be virtual. Participants can log in from their homes, workplaces, or gather at a watch party hosted by local schools and community agencies.”
The committee this year will consist of Denise Stovall, who is from the Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start, and several other Tech faculty members who all deal with fields such as mental health and human development in addition to Comisky.
The event will host three keynote speakers including Christine Neugebauer, who is a doctoral candidate in Human Development and Family Services with Texas Tech.
Below is the full agenda for the conference:
8:30 - 9:00 a.m: Entertainment celebrating the diversity of families and exhibitors, as well as announcements for the day and a welcome.
9:00 - 9:45 a.m: Keynote speaker A.J. Macleod will speak on the community’s impact on youth today.
9:50 - 10:35 a.m: Alicia Holligan will discuss the resilience of parents and the challenges they face.
10:45 - 11:30 a.m: Marty Groves and David Fraze will talk about parenting in a modern world.
11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m: Lunch Break
12:15 - 1:00 p.m: Keynote speaker Christine Neugebauer will discuss how music can shape a child’s childhood.
1:05 - 1:50 p.m: Brandon Clayton will discuss the prizes and joys that come out of parenting challenges.
2:00 - 2:30 p.m: Keynote speaker Lisa Ramirez will close the conference out with a discussion about how to be a learning parent.
To register for the conference, visit the AHEC of the Plains website.
