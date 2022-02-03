On Feb. 3, the Buddy Holly Center honored the 63rd anniversary of “The Day Music Died” after a plane crash killed Buddy Holly and three others in 1959.
Sebastian Forbush, the lead curator of the Buddy Holly Center, said this was the 23rd year the event has been held, and is one of many events they host throughout the year in remembrance of Buddy Holly’s life.
“We opened in 1999, so we do it every year,” Forbush said. “This is one of our annual events between this and the Birthday Bash, that’s September 7. So those are two big events we do in honor of Buddy Holly every year.”
Many fans of Holly were not able to attend the event this year due to concerns over inclement weather. However, Forbush said the freezing temperatures didn’t affect what the center did on their end.
“It didn’t affect what we did and unfortunately it affected people coming,” Forbush said. “We had a couple of contingencies in place if the city were to close, but they didn’t and so we were here, everyone just had to leave their houses a little early, make sure we got here safe. Outside of that, it wasn’t really anything we did, but we haven’t had our usual crowd because of the weather.”
For fans who were able to attend, there were a number of features available in honor of Holly.
Forbush said tours, documentaries, and other activities were free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are open free to the public. We have our two main Buddy Holly galleries as well as our 18-minute documentary that normally plays,” Forbush said. “On top of that, we do have tours of the J.I. Allison House all day. We also have a longer documentary playing, "Buddy Holly: Rave On." That was initially a brief release documentary, so it’s always fun to play because people traveling haven’t seen it before.”
Despite the weather, some fans still traveled far and wide to visit the center today in honor of Buddy Holly. Forbush said that they had a visitor this morning all the way from Canada, and in the past had fans from across the globe.
“In the past, we’ve had people from England, Germany, Australia,” Forbush said. “This morning, we had a man come from Canada. He said he has been driving here for three days to get here and make sure he was able to see stuff.”
Forbush said that hosting events like this keeps Holly’s memory alive, and it’s important to recognize such a big part of Lubbock’s history.
“We just want to keep Buddy’s memory alive,” Forbush said. “You know, it’s a part of our history. We want everyone to be sure that he’s remembered.”
