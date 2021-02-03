The Buddy Holly Center remembered Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and pilot Rodger Peterson today on the 62nd anniversary of the plane crash that killed the musicians and pilot.
Feb. 3 has come to be known by fans of the musicians as “The Day the Music Died,” according to the press release from the Buddy Holly Center. In honor of the lives lost, the Buddy Holly Center offered free admission and hourly showings of the Buddy Holly documentary “The Buddy I Knew” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Buddy Holly Center opened in 1999 and has the mission of “preserving, collecting and promoting the legacy of Buddy Holly and the music of Lubbock and West Texas,” according to its website.
“We host two big events every year, Buddy’s Birthday Bash and The Day Music Died,” Sebastian Forbush, curator for the Buddy Holly Center, said. “During normal (non-COVID-19) times we usually get anywhere from (500) to 800 guests in attendance at these events.”
Forbush said the Buddy Holly Center works closely with Buddy Holly’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, who owned the rights to Buddy Holly’s name, image and other intellectual property until she sold them to BMG in 2015 to preserve the Center’s integrity.
One guest in attendance at today’s event was Dan VanHove, whose father was the last to see Buddy Holly and his fellow musicians alive. VanHove said he was in Lubbock by coincidence, as he and his wife were traveling back home to Minnesota.
“After their show in Clear Lake [Iowa], my father was working at the airport where they left from. It was his first day and after his shift he had nowhere to stay because of the storm, so he decided to sleep at the airport that night,” VanHove said. “After the show, the three entertainers came in and having nothing to do, my father decided to load them onto the plane.”
“Then the next morning, after they discovered the plane had crashed and before the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] got there, he went up with the police department and the sheriff's department to the crash site and guarded the bodies,” VanHove said.
Buddy Holly, born Charles Hardin Holley, died at age 22 in 1959. Holly’s love for music was said to have come from his mother’s side of the family and was probably influenced by the music at his Baptist church in Lubbock, according to the Buddy Holly Center museum.
Buddy Holly is largely credited for being a pioneer of rock 'n' roll music and has influenced many musicians throughout the years, Forbush said.
Throughout the Buddy Holly Center museum, famous musicians are quoted on the influence Buddy Holly had on their music.
“At least the first 40 songs we wrote were Buddy Holly influenced,” Paul McCartney said.
“Buddy Holly was a poet way ahead of his time,” Bob Dylan said.
Buddy Holly’s memory lives strong in Lubbock as fans of all ages came to the event to remember the late musician.
“I’ve been a fan of Buddy Holly for years and years,” Gary Anthony, a Lubbock local, said. Today was Anthony’s first time at the Buddy Holly Center, and he enjoyed getting to learn about the musician.
The Buddy Holly Center also provided take-home kits for children at the event where they could make paper roses and the black square-framed glasses that Buddy Holly came to be known for.
Each year on the anniversary, the staff at the Buddy Holly Center place yellow roses on the grave of Buddy Holly who is buried at the City of Lubbock Cemetery located at 31st St. and Teak Ave.
