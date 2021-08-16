On the evening of Aug. 16, the Baptist Student Ministry hosted its annual 99 Cent Steak Night as part of Texas Tech Raider Welcome at the Urbanovsky Park. Students who participated in the event were offered steak, chips, a cookie and more, all for just 99 cents.
BSM is a student-led leadership team that aids international Tech students while also going on missions across the country and the globe to spread the word of Christ and help those in need.
“We serve the community however we can and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Nathan Wilson, a chemical engineering graduate student from Whitehouse. “We go to other nations and states across America to help wherever we’re needed and try to do whatever we can.”
BSM is affiliated with several local churches whose donations assist the organization in accomplishing its goals of helping others and hosting events such as this one.
“We are open to anyone who wants to come to hang out with us,” said Jeff Kennon, the director of BSM. “We do a free lunch for international students every Thursday."
Kennon also said BSM is hosting a furniture giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21, as a part of Raider Welcome.
With the line for the steaks stretched all the way from the amphitheater to the gazebo in Urbanovsky Park, with students walking up and down waving flyers and advertisements.
“This is the first year I’ve seen the event in full swing like this,” said Joseph Patton, a third-year civil engineering student from Albuquerque, NM.
Patton said the line was just as long in 2019 when BSM hosted this event.
