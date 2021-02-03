The Black Student Association President Treyvian Bolton has taken the initiative to lead the Texas Tech student organization in making Black student voices heard on campus.
Bolton, a senior psychology major from Arlington, said the BSA offers a way for Black Tech students to find a community during college and build relationships with each other.
“We host several events throughout the year from educational events, discussions on topics, and we just try to be a place where students of color can come to this campus and feel like they have a community when they get here,” Bolton said.
He was aware of upcoming projects the BSA was working on and wanted to be the BSA president to help develop the plans, Bolton said. One project he wanted to work on was establishing a Black Cultural Center at Tech.
As president, Bolton said he is responsible for leading The BSA members and consistently working and communicating with the Tech administration.
“President (Lawrence) Schovanec has been a really big part of things that are going into motion now as far as the Black Cultural Center goals and our scholarships that we are trying to get endowed,” Bolton said.
Overall, the BSA’s relationship with the Tech administration has improved over the years, Bolton said. During his term as president, the Tech administration has worked closely with Bolton and the BSA to get the organization’s input on student issues.
Audrey Johnson, a senior public relations and media strategies major from Cedar Hill, said Bolton consistently ensures Black student voices are heard among the Tech administration.
Christianah Adejokun, a sophomore biochemistry major from Arlington, said Bolton’s attention to detail helps the BSA have successful conversations with the Tech administration.
“He wants to make sure that if we’re talking in front of a whole crowd or in front of the president that we know everything we want to say and that we have a plan and not only just a plan but actions and steps for us to go ahead and enforce it,” Adejokun, the BSA community engagement chair, said.
As the BSA’s president, Bolton said he does not focus on micromanaging each task needing to get done. Instead, he delegates tasks to each executive board member, which allows everyone to be part of what makes the BSA successful.
Johnson, the BSA event coordinator, said Bolton’s organizational skills and openness to new ideas have helped her accomplish her goals for the BSA.
“We could say that we want to have a meeting about jumping off the moon, and he’s going to find a way for us to get it done,” Johnson said. “He does not limit me as the event coordinator. I can tell him I want anything, and he’s going to find a way for me to get it.”
Being the BSA president during COVID-19 has limited options for how Bolton can lead the organization, he said. Therefore, he is focusing his term as president on preparing the organization for success next year.
“I really want to lay a foundation for them, giving them all the necessary skills and tools they need to do any event they want to do or any programming they want to do,” Bolton said. “If they want to bring in a guest speaker, making sure they have what they need so that when things start to go normal there is proper planning for what we can do.”
Bolton said the BSA impacted him in many ways. His involvement helped him find people to build relationships with at Tech.
He loves how Tech students are all passionate about the school they attend, Bolton said. The excitement people have for Tech makes the relationships he has made in the BSA even stronger.
“BSA has really given me something to do while I’m here and getting my education, something to drive my purpose for what I want to do after college,” Bolton said.
Throughout his time in the BSA, one of his biggest takeaways has been the importance of being able to adapt, Bolton said. The ability to adapt is necessary for any situation and is often overlooked.
“You cannot let yourself get stumped for too long on things that don’t go your way,” Bolton said. “You have to adapt and be able to adjust in order to get your best outcome.”
The BSA worked with the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to program their Black History Month events, Bolton said.
The BSA is hosting volunteer projects throughout February for Black History Month, Adejokun said. There will be an “Adopt a Highway” event and a “Love for our Elders” project where people can write letters to the elderly who have been secluded during COVID-19.
The easiest way to get involved in the BSA is by attending a meeting, Bolton said. Meetings are hosted in-person and online every second and fourth Thursday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.