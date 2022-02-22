The Black Student Association hosted a Know Your Rights Event on Tuesday the 22nd in the Media and Communications building on campus.
The goals of the event were to educate students about some of the issues the Black community tend to face as well as how Black students can better prepare themselves for these situations if they are to occur.
“We just know a lot has been going on especially when the George Floyd incident happened that was really hard on our community,” Christiana Adejokun, President of BSA and a third-year chemistry student from Arlington, said. “Because of that we created a scholarship too, but we realized that we also need to have a type of meeting where we teach people about their rights, so that they know how to maneuver through our world and so that they won't get profiled.”
Adejokun said the information being shared at the event can be helpful to students and people of any race, not just those who are part of the Black community.
However, Adejokun said the Know Your Rights event and BSA as a student organization’s goal is to provide a safe place for Black students at Texas Tech to be able to share their experiences and feel accepted among one another.
“Just knowing you're not alone, that there's other people that also feel the same way you do,” Takara Stone, BSA historian and second-year marketing student from Lubbock, said. “Having somebody to connect with is always something that helps you express yourself. It makes you feel better.”
The overall goals of the meeting, Adejokun said, were to make sure all students know what their rights are regarding how to react if they are pulled over, racially profiled or discriminated against.
There are opportunities, Stone said, for students and all people within the community to utilize if they feel that they are being treated unjustly, especially in terms of dealing with authority.
“Some main issues that we're talking about, are not only when it comes to your rights, but also how to act when you're with police officers, what numbers to call when you're in danger,” Adejokun said, “And discussions that you should have with your friends, too, when it comes to our justice system, like the importance of having someone on your favorites so that you can immediately call them so that they can listen when you're in the car and being stopped by a police officer. Certain things that you should have in your car and how you should act.”
Stone and Adejokun said they really feel this information session is something that will help Tech students and the Black community of Tech as a whole.
Students who are not a part of BSA are encouraged to attend their events such as the one on Tuesday to learn more about Black culture and experience.
“I definitely recommend going to these events. They're important, especially if you're like a foreign student, not just African, you know, Black. They’re just for people,” Marco Mwamba a fourth-year sports management student from Fort Worth, said. “You're able to connect with people that you never really know, outside of like, just meeting them here. You'd never see these people ever, unless you come to these events.”
Mwamba and his fellow attendee Charles Ndekwe, a third-year Business student from Houston, said that they are not members of BSA but that they make a point to attend their meetings as often as possible to learn more information and to understand their own culture better.
Mwamba found out about the Know Your Rights event through Instagram which he said is how he stays updated with events being held by BSA.
“I feel like some people, like, some minorities they don't know their rights,” Ndekwe said. “That's how the cops take advantage of them. So, I feel like this event is kind of, is being used to inform others of those rights.”
Many Black students, Adejokun said, were not able to have these conversations before and she said she believes it will aid them directly in being able to do so among a group of people with similar experiences
BSA has been planning this event and all other events in Black History Month for the past few months, Adejokun said.
“Every other month isn't Black History Month,” Mwamba said. So, this month, we take advantage of it because in this country, we've had a history of oppression, you know, and civil rights, this and that. And it's important to at least once a year go back on that, you know, keep history going. Because history is made to be remembered.”
Above all, Mwamba said, it is important to have these conversations consistently throughout the year.
Black History Month, he said, is the celebration of Black history and the movement of making sure more and more people are educated on the history and struggles of Black culture.
“It's always important to go back on things that happened recently. Because it's something that happened the past couple of years, cops pulling over people of color, and shooting gun shots, this and that,” Mwamba said. “It's also important for people to gather and talk about it to let it out with other people. Having a place where you can talk, having a place where you can join others, who are willing to go the extra mile. Keep pushing the BSA and your community.”
