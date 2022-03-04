Texas Tech’s Student Activities Board hosted an event at Adventure Park on Thursday, where students had access to unlimited mini-golf, bumper boats, go-karts and a ninja course, for free. The Students Activities Board at Tech provides free weekly events, to get students out of their dorm rooms and involved in campus life.
At 7 p.m. the Adventure Park parking lot was swarmed with Tech students waiting to get inside. Once inside students received wrist bands and an unlimited amount of fun. Students were able to play arcade games, stealthily maneuver through a ninja course and race go-karts.
Representing the Student Activities Board Night Life committee at the event was Sheila Mendez, a third-year kinesiology student from Houston.
“It's important to offer off-campus events to offer a variety for students to kind of get them out of their dorm and into a safe place to do activities, for free, after hours.” Mendez said. “They [students] get to do unlimited mini-golf, green space, Ninja course. Bumper boats and then they get to go-kart right.”
Campus life is important for students because it allows them to create relationships with other students and have fun at the same time, Mendez said.
“Because you know, a lot of students, after a certain time, may not want to go out so we offer, this free, safe event,” Mendez says.
Makayla Burkett, a second-year human sciences student, said the event was a great and non-expensive way to get out of the house and hang out with friends for the night.
