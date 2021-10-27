As the holidays approach and people go out to bars in greater numbers than usual, the need for bar safety education increases. Alcohol poisoning, drink tampering, drunk driving and sexual assault are just some of the many dangers that can come with a fun night out.
Ashley Marino, program director of marketing and design for RISE (Risk Intervention and Safety Education) said it is not only important to look out for your own safety but also to be an active bystander in cases where someone needs help.
“A great person to talk to is the bartender or any bar staff and let them know what’s going on and a lot of the time they’ll know exactly what to do in that situation,” Marino said.
One of the best ways to stay safe when going out is to plan ahead, she said. Having numbers you can call, or a rideshare app can save lives. Additionally, mitigating the effects of alcohol by staying hydrated and eating before drinking drastically decreases the risks associated with going out.
First-year energy commerce major from Abilene William Webb said women especially need to take extra precautions
“Don’t go alone, there’s always dumbasses that try to take advantage of girls when they are intoxicated. Definitely bring a couple friends and make sure you don’t set your drink down,” he said.
Webb also said another risk people might not be aware of is the danger of losing imortant items. Losing ones ID or money can not only be an inconvenience but it can also leave a student with limited options on how to get home or get them in legal trouble as well.
There are several myths surrounding drinking culture that people take seriously, Marino said.
“The myth that if you eat a bunch of fatty food after you go out it will soak up the alcohol, that’s not really how that works,” she said. “ Sometimes if you’ve had enough alcohol , you still might be over the legal limit to drive the next morning when you wake up even if you feel like you are fine.”
RISE is currently in the process of creating its Safe Night Out initiative which is a training partnership with local bars to create a safer drinking environment for students. Marino said the training will address some of the common myths as well as give bar staff the proper training to handle situations concerning bar safety.
According to the Safe Night Out training booklet provided by RISE, there are interpersonal red flags that bar staff can look out for such as sudden movements over an open drink, uncomfortable body language, asking for an angel shot, staring from a distance and escalated or emotional conversations or changes in behavior.
“I’m super excited that we’re actually starting a community program like this, so not just students know about red flags like this but places these students are going can know about these red flags too,” Marino said.
During a holiday weekend, Marino said students who do not typically go out will; which may make bars more crowded and increase the risks of drunk drivers on the road. She said it is important for students to keep an eye on their friends and never leave without their group unless there is a clear communicated plan in place.
Marino said it is important that if a bystander sees something that makes them uncomfortable it is always better to say something even if they are not completely sure of the situation.
“My best advice is to trust your gut. Even if you are doubting it, the worst that can happen is the bartender will check up on them and they’ll say ‘Yeah, I’m fine’, there’s no negative consequence of what could happen besides not keeping someone safe.” Marino said. “It’s just a lot easier and a lot safer to bring it to someone’s attention.
