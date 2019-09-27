Battle of the Halls Blood Drive took place in the week of Sept. 23 to 27 in the Student Union Building. Hosted by the Residence Hall Association, the blood drive gave students the opportunity to donate blood to others in need.
Stephanie Porter, donor recruitment supervisor for Vitalant, said the importance of holding blood drives is to help maintain and replenish blood supplies. These aspects being crucial to be able to provide for someone in need.
“When we don’t, then we don’t have blood available for those in need,” she said. “We recently supplied blood for El Paso shooting victims as well as shooting victims in Midland-Odessa. So, without the blood that’s needed we wouldn’t be able to do that."
Porter said the blood isn’t used for only tragic events such as the El Paso and Midland-Odessa shootings that took place. They also have to make sure there is enough blood for patients at hospitals.
She said this is where the need to not only maintain but replenish blood supply comes in. The replenish of supply was to give access to blood for everyday use in the hospitals she said.
There are certain requirements that one must meet before being able to donate blood Porter said.
If a person is of the age 16, they must provide a parental consent form Porter said. In contrast, if a person is 17 or older, they do not. From there a couple of other requirements are to be met.
“We have to have an I.D. You have to weigh at least 110 pounds but other than that you just have to feel well and healthy,” Porter said. “Then anything such as travel or medical conditions, we’ll check when you get here."
Porter said that the requirements are only the start of it before a person actually starts the process of donating blood.
She said that they give the person information to read which includes medication that may defer them. Then after information is read, the participant is to interview about their medical history or any travel outside of the country. They’ll also check your iron levels, pressure, and temperature she said. After this, the person is allowed to donate.
“Once you do that, you go into the actual donor bed that process for whole blood is about five to ten minutes,” she said. “Then when you’re finished with that, we have you hang out in our canteen area to replenish your water, your snacks, make sure you feel okay before you leave."
Moises Castro, freshman political science major from Austin, said he looked up donating blood because he thought giving blood would be bad because of the loss of blood. To his surprise, he found that it was actually good for the body.
Once reaching that conclusion, he said it took an extra push from his history professor with the opportunity to receive class credit.
“I got that little sign on my door. Then my history teacher said I get like five bonus letter points if I donate blood,” he said.
Emma Sheffield, sophomore kinesiology major from Glen Rose, said how she felt this was an opportunity to help others and had been interested in giving blood before.
This was Sheffield’s first time donating, since she said she wasn’t able to in high school. She said she was happy to see Tech giving her this opportunity she had wanted.
“It gives people the opportunity to help others and you know it gives people blood whereas if we didn’t have blood drives it would be a lot more difficult,” she said.
