The representation for Black students at Texas Tech relies on the university’s effort in action and listening to the voices of Black students.
Students gave their voice to speak on the representation for Black students at Tech.
“I think one of the largest problems is that there's a lack of representation with the staff of Texas Tech. Texas Tech fails to tenure any other black professors. I mean, it's a problem all over Texas, but still at Texas Tech.” Ellie Mae Fisher, a fourth-year agricultural communications studies student from San Jose, California, said. “There's a lack of representation for any of the students here. And then that just kind of boils down into once you don't see anybody here who looks like you or provides any help, then we don't have anybody coming back.”
The lack of resources fails students from advancing in the institution, Fisher said, reaching out to other black students and showing them positive aspects of Tech helps grow the institution internally and externally.
“I think the largest culture shock for me was more on the opposite side of there was such a large population of minority students out here and the lack of attention to them,” Fisher said. “I think it's definitely a culture shock with the lack of want into be a diverse space, and kind of just the way that people are very complacent and comfortable in the division. Not just in Lubbock but very clearly on the university.”
After discovering the lack of a NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) chapter, Fisher founded the chapter in July 2021 and became president of Tech’s NAACP chapter.
Fisher said the hopes of the NAACP chapter at Tech are to reach out to minority students who feel disadvantaged and expose them to opportunities at Tech.
“Honestly, I'd say it's pretty substantial,” Aliyah Efotte, a third-year honors science and humanities major from Cypress, said. “I think as a Black woman running for this kind of higher position in SGA, I think it does mean a lot, especially for you know, someone like me. When I was a tiny, little baby senator and I just entered SGA, it would have really helped to see that type of representation from someone like me looking forward. This process has been really challenging at times for me, but also really rewarding because it helps me see that my voice is still important.”
Being used to being the only Black woman in a room having the chance to represent those who feel like the minority in majority-filled spaces, Efotte said, means a lot.
“Of course we could always use more representation,” Efotte said. “I think we’re on a good track now”.
Coming to Tech has not disadvantaged her as a Black student, however, being a Black woman in today’s America and parts of the world is seen as a disadvantage in itself, Efotte said.
“I don't think I've been disadvantaged but there is definitely a missing sense of community belonging,” Ethan Mitchell, a fourth-year energy commerce student from Kansas City, Missouri, said. “So I think, as far as academic sense, I don't feel like I've been disadvantaged but as far as a community, yeah, I think can be challenging.”
Mitchell said the main thing in bringing more representation for Black students at Tech starts with hiring more faculty of color to expand the sense of community between instructors and students.
In his experience, Mitchell said, coming to Lubbock is the most conservative environment he’s been in and was an adjustment as a Black student. Finding organizations such as the NAACP helped Mitchell find a sense of community within the demographics of Lubbock and Tech.
“And for me, it kind of opened my eyes to all the other orgs. Those like myself, who are Black, that are here on campus, it's almost like, you know, there's other Black students here but it's so far and few between walking on campus, you don't see each other,” Mitchell said. “That gave me kind of the community that's happened to and within being a service-focus organization, it lets us perform those acts of service and include other students of color which they can find that sense of belonging I mentioned that we don't have. It kind of provides the students another outlet to be a part of.”
