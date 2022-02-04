The Black Student Association is one of Texas Tech’s many Black student organizations, known as the Black Caucus.
Made up of around 150 members and thirteen students on the executive board, BSA provides students with the opportunity to learn more about Black culture.
“It's an organization and it's basically for black students to kind of have a place on campus where they feel like they belong,” Perri Jenkins a fourth-year CMI student and vice president of BSA from Spring, said. “We have social and educational events that are all about kind of kind of establishing bonds on campus, but we also do events that are kind of about emotional wellness and financial success, a little bit of everything.”
As vice president, Jenkins said that her role is to aid the president of BSA in assigning positions, coordinating meetings and making sure events run smoothly.
Jenkins joined BSA her first-year year at Tech, she said that after feeling lost she found a place that she felt she belonged and BSA was an organization that she loved from the start.
“My freshman year of college I was just a member of BSA, and I got involved because I held the title as Miss Lubbock. So BSA actually reached out to me and asked if I can host their annual Miss Black Texas Tech pageant, and from then on, I was heavily involved in BSA,” Christianah Adejokun, a third-year bio-chemistry student and president of BSA from Arlington, said. “I ran for the executive board that year, and then became community engagement chair for the next year, and then I also became interim state in special affairs chair that year, and I was also able to host the Miss Black Texas Tech pageant, as I did again this year.”
BSA has made a huge difference in Adejokun’s life, she said that if it weren’t for BSA she wouldn’t have been able to truly find herself in regard to her culture and identity.
Especially now during Black History Month, Adejokun said that she is grateful to have the opportunity to educate students of all races about black history and the influence that it has on our lives.
“We're all connected to it in some way,” Adejokun said. “Most people don't know about how Black culture is influencing food, or technology or everyday objects that we utilize in our life, and I think that we can utilize Black History Month in order to educate individuals about what our culture has brought into our world.”
At Tech especially, Adejokun said that the organization provides a place of solace for so many black students on campus.
Although black students may experience adversity that other students cannot relate to, Zaria Sumling, a third-year interior design student and BSA event coordinator from Houston, said that Tech has provided an environment of diversity in which students of color can feel safe on campus.
“I have heard of stories from other members where they've been on campus and they've faced discrimination and they just return to the Black Student Association as a space of comfort and home and just being around other students of color,” Sumling said. “I do think that Tech has gone through many measures on allowing students of color to be safe on campus. The black student association has a close relationship with the president of Texas Tech, President Schovanec, and we've discussed with him different measures on how to keep us whole.”
BSA along with other student organizations within the Black Caucus as well as with help from President Schovanec are developing a Black Cultural center on campus, said Sumling.
The cultural center is set to be completed in April of 2022 and Sumling said that its goal is to provide students a place for students to have to hold meetings study and utilize as needed.
“The Black Cultural Center, it's going to be a space for students to honestly learn more about Black history and culture,” Jenkins said.“We also are going to have a library there as well, that's going to have a ton of literary resources by Black authors. They're just going to have a space to kind of connect and bond, so I would say that's kind of like the overall purpose for the center.”
BSA has many events they are holding in celebration of Black History Month, Sumling said. BSA is holding a Black Boy Joy and Black Girl Magic event later this month where the boys will learn about music sampling and how it has been used and the girls will hold a dinner to discuss their lives as Black women.
The organization also holds both educational and social events throughout every month in the semester, Adejokun said. They just held a silently library event and are collaborating with the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and RISE to hold a sex education event this upcoming Monday.
“I would hope that people kind of feel hopeful this month that, you know, maybe if they haven't been to a BSA event until this month, or they haven't really gotten involved on campus until this month, but that they really see that there is a place for them. where they belong. And there are places and resources that are supportive of them on campus.” Jenkins said.
